Marchers’ arrest sparks protests in Balochistan

QUETTA/KHUZDAR: A complete shutter-down strike was observed in Khuzdar, Naal and Wadh town while rallies were staged in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan on Friday against the police action against parcitipants in Turbat long march in Islamabad.

The road link between Sindh and Punjab remained cut off for several hours as protesters staged sit-ins and held rallies, blocking Quetta-Karachi and Barkhan-Dera Ghazi Khan Highways.

All shops, markets and shopping centres remained closed in Wadh, Khuzdar and Naal towns. A large number of people, including political workers, members of civil society and human rights activists participated in the protest rallies and sit-ins. In Khuzdar, a sit-in was staged against the arrest of marchers in Islamabad while a protest rally was also taken out in the area in which a large number of women and children took part.

They marched on different roads of Khuzdar, burnt tyres on the Quetta-Karachi highway to block traffic. They also blocked traffic on roads in Khuzdar, Naal and Wadh areas.

Also, the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) president arreached one of the protest rallies to express solidarity with the participants in Turbat long march.

The BNP-M leader condemned the Islamabad police for thrashing peaceful protesters and arresting them. He demanded immediate release of all those including women and children detained by the police.

Students and political activists staged a sit-in on the Sariab Road near Balochistan University. The sit-in led to suspension of traffic on the road.

According to Barkhan deputy commissioner, a protest rally was held in Bewata area near Balochistan-Punjab border. The protesters blocked Barkhan-Dera Ghazi Khan Highway, suspending traffic on the highway for 14 hours.

In the evening, the highways were reopened for traffic after ‘successful negotiations’ between leaders of protesters, local administration and tribal elders.

Meanwhile, National Party central committee member and former MPA Dr Shama Ishaq condemned the arrest of protesters including women and children by Islamabad police and demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

She said the issue that forced the people of Balochistan to march towards Islamabad from Turbat should be resolved through negotiations, as “violence is not a solution to any issue.”

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2023