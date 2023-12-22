President Alvi, PM Kakar express concern over police action against Baloch protesters

President Dr Arif Alvi and caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday expressed concern over the police action against Baloch protesters in the federal capital.

On Wednesday night, the Islamabad police used brutal force to disperse and detain Baloch demonstrators who had converged on the capital to protest against enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings in their province. More than 200 protesters were taken into custody from different areas of Islamabad. The demonstrators were also met with tear gas, water canons and police batons.

The events were strongly condemned by human rights organisations, politicians and analysts. Later on Thursday evening, the government said 90 per cent of the Baloch men and women taken into custody were released, except for the men who “could not be identified” by police.

Earlier today, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had also censured the capital city police over the issue.

Discussing the situation in a phone call, both the president and prime minister were of the view that police should not have dealt with the protesters strictly, according to a press release from the presidency.

PM Kakar told the president that the detained protesters were being released on personal bonds.

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar also called on President Alvi and discussed the overall situation in the province as well as the police maltreatment against the protesters.

“Police should deal with protesters with patience and compassion,” the statement quoted the governor as saying. The two agreed that the police should not have acted beyond their limits and powers.

President Alvi and Governor Kakar also emphasised the measures to improve the law and order situation in Balochistan.