130 girls’ schools made functional in South Waziristan

LAKKI MARWAT: At least 130 of 290 government schools for girls have been made functional in South Waziristan district to facilitate local students, according to an official.

Ghulam Fatima, the district education officer of South Waziristan, told Dawn that the schools had been non-functional for a long time. She said that after assuming charge of her office, she took it as a challenge and with the support of tribal elders made all such schools operational.

She said that more than 8,000 students were enrolled in the state-run schools in the current year. She pledged to curb absenteeism and ensure teaching and learning activities in public sector schools in the district. “The heads of schools involved in keeping the campuses closed on one pretext or other will face stern departmental action,” she added.

Ms Fatima said that more than Rs21 million was deducted from the salaries of truant employees. “About 30 employees were removed or forced retired. We have also demoted two officials and stopped annual increments of 246 staffers on disciplinary grounds to control absenteeism,” she added.

She asked tribal people to send their daughters to schools as getting education was their fundamental right.

PROMOTION: Police authorities promoted 107 head constables to the rank of assistant sub-inspector in Bannu range.

The regional police officer, Qasim Ali Khan, felicitated the newly-promoted officials. He said that departmental promotion committee made the promotions purely on the basis of merit.

Meanwhile, six gamblers were arrested during a raid in Begukhel locality of Lakki city on Monday.

Police said that they raided the hideout of a proclaimed offender on a tip-off about the gambling activity. They said that gamblers from different parts of the district were playing bet on cards when they raided the den.

“The proclaimed offender identified as Asmatullah had left his hideout before police reached there,” they said. They added six gamblers identified as Abdul Muqtadar, Abdul Rehman of Abakhel, Zainullah, Khalid Anwar, Abdul Rehman of Chowkijand and Sanaullah were arrested and shifted to City police station.

They said that three Kalashnikovs, two rifles, a repeater gun, a pistol, 18 magazines and bullets were also recovered from the arrested men.

