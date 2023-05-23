DAWN.COM Logo

Two girls’ schools blown up in North Waziristan

Our Correspondent Published May 23, 2023 Updated May 23, 2023 10:09am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Two government schools for girls in Mirali were blown up late Sunday night, police said.

No loss of life was reported in the incidents.

According to police, Government Girls Middle School, Noor Jannat, and Government Girls Middle School, Yunus Kot, were targeted by the attackers around midnight.

Locals said around 500 girls were enrolled in the two schools.

District Police Officer, North Waziristan, Saleem Riaz said it was a militant attack and the counterterrorism department of police would investigate the case. He vowed that all those involved in the attack would be brought to justice.

Earlier this month, six schoolteachers were killed in a shooting at a school in the Kurram district of Kh­­yber Pakhtunkhwa, shor­t­­ly after another tea­cher was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in the upper Kurram area.

Last month, a soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Mirali area of North Waziris­tan.

Accor­ding to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “sanitisation” activity was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Sepoy Irsha Ullah, 29, was martyred during the battle.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2023

