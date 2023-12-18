Discovery of pre-Buddhist monument sheds new light on Swat’s history

SWAT: International and national archaeologists have unearthed a pre-Buddhist sacred monument dating back to 4th century BC, the century in which Alexander invaded Swat, during the recent excavations in Bazira Barikot area of the district.

The excavations are conducted by the Italian Archeological Mission in Pakistan (ISMEO and Ca’ Foscari University of Venice) in joint cooperation with Dr. Abdul Samad and the staff of DOAM KP including students from local universities and the Jahanzeb College.

Dr Luca Maria Olivieri, the director of the mission and leader of the excavation team, said that although the exact nature of the structure remained elusive, it was pretty evident that it was initially built around a natural sacred space, potentially associated with elements such as a spring, a Naga shrine, or a sacred tree.

“During the first wave of Buddhism’s spread in Gandhara, around the 3rd century BC, in the era of Ashoka, the monument underwent significant transformations,” he said. He said that the celebrated inscriptions by Ashoka on the boulders of Mansehra and Shahbaz-Garhi and Dharmarajika Stupa of Butkara, spoke volumes about widespread promotion of Buddhism in Ashoka’s time. It was the period when the pre-Buddhist shrine of Bazira was converted into a Buddhist temple, he added.

Archaeologist says it also offers a rare glimpse into Gandhara’s religious and architectural evolution

He said that archaeological evidence also pointed to the construction of an Indian-style stupa just outside the temple entrance during that period.

“The interior of the temple, particularly the central cell, underwent modifications during this phase. Though the specific purpose of the cell remains ambiguous, it was an important place of worship. Terracotta figurines and remnants of incense burners discovered on-site emphasise its importance as a cultic space,” said Dr Luca.

He said that further alterations were introduced by the Indo-Greeks, who constructed an enclosure around the temple, a walk-able corridor. Notably, the Odiraja rulers, in the mid-1st century BC, added a vault to the enclosure. “The circular cell within this complex structure housed a stupa, a focal point of reverence that endured until the monument’s later stages,” he said.

Dr Luca said that the corridor surrounding the circular cell was filled in a final chapter of modifications during the late Odiraja or early Kushan period (around 70-90 AD). “A podium was erected, crowned by a new raised circular cell adorned with a distinctive round vegetal roof, constructed around the same stupa built at the Odiraja’s times. A staircase featuring inscribed steps made ‘in honour of the father and mother, in honour of all Buddhas’ provided access to the podium,” he said.

The archaeologist said that radiocarbon dating substantiated the chronological timeline of those transformations. The monument, now identified as a Buddhist sacred space, remained in use with various adaptations until the 4th century AD.

“This remarkable journey through time, meticulously unveiled by modern archaeological techniques, offers a rare glimpse into Gandhara’s religious and architectural evolution, enriching our understanding of its cultural tapestry,” said Dr Luca.

Italian archaeologists have been working in Bazira Barikot since 1987. They have unravelled various phases of the history and civilisations. Presently, they focus on the terraces of Bazira’s acropolis, delving into the Ghaznavid phases, where a trove of evidence spanning from the Bronze Age to the Indo-Greeks promises to rewrite Swat’s historical narrative.

“Venturing into the lower city, we are set to unravel the intricacies of urban planning. The exploration of the network of roads connecting the city walls to the centre of the ancient city promises to provide insights into the layout that once echoed the hustle and bustle of ancient life,” said Dr Luca.

Crucially, the team has embarked on a journey through the geological epochs, studying large late Pleistocene and Holocene deposits at the Barikot site.

“The meticulous examination has also uncovered climatic nuances, ranging from optimum phases, such as the zenith between 400 BC and 200 AD, coinciding with the city’s peak and the flourishing of Gandhara art, to arid phases and climatic crises,” he said.

Dr Luca said that a pivotal revelation emerging from the sediment studies suggested a radical shift in understanding local geography.

“The fabled lakes, intricately woven into Buddhist legends and traditions dating from the Vedic period to Pashtun folklore, are now believed to have been situated much further downstream, possibly between Mingora and Barikot,” he said.

Anticipated next June, the archaeologists said that the forthcoming excavation reports for 2022-2023 were poised to deepen their understanding of Swat’s rich history, offering a glimpse into the fascinating tapestry of cultures that shaped the ancient landscape. As the sands of time continue to reveal their secrets, Barikot stands as a beacon of exploration, rewriting the annals of Swat’s past with each careful excavation.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2023