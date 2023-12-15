Casualties reported after police headquarters comes under attack in KP’s Tank district

Two policemen were martyred while another two were injured after an explosion took place at the local police headquarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, DawnNewsTV reported on Friday.

DawnNewsTV quoted Tank District Police Officer Iftikhar Shah as saying that a “terrorist blew himself up” and that the “huge attack was thwarted”.

He added that all contingents present in the Police Lines were evacuated safely and that a search operation was under way after alerts of the presence of more militants.

The attack was claimed in statement by a new militant group, Ansarul Jihad.

The incident comes days after at least 23 soldiers were martyred and more than 30 troops wounded after militants belonging to the Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) stormed a compound used by the military in Dera Ismail Khan.

Last month, a cop embraced martyrdom in a militant attack outside the Nadra office in Tank after being shot by militants riding on a motorcycle.

On Nov 11, three police personnel, including a station house officer (SHO), were martyred and five others including a deputy superintendent of police, had sustained injuries in a militant attack on police in Tank’s Kari Shah Noor area.

Earlier in November, an overnight attack on the post in the limits of Gul Imam police station in the Tank area of D.I. Khan was repelled.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.