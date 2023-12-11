PM Kakar tells militants to ‘surrender unconditionally’

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday warned terrorist groups in the country to make an “unconditional surrender”, saying the state would not negotiate with them.

“The state will not show any leniency towards terrorists who committed violence and killed innocent citizens,” he said in an interaction with the families of martyrs at the interior ministry in Islamabad.

“The state is morally, Islamically and constitutionally correct. If not, we are ready to fight a thousand years. Whoever has any misunderstanding should remove it […] no surrender, no retreat. The only option that lies with these thugs [is] if they want to surrender then it should be unconditional. No one has a desire for talks,” the prime minister stressed.

PM Kakar categorically said that no person would be allowed to take the law into their hands, adding that only the state had the legitimate right to use armed force through its security forces.

“No one should have any doubt about the stance of the state against terrorists,” he said. “All organs of the state have the clarity to remain persistent against militancy,” he said.

The prime minister said if a terrorist wanted to renounce his militant ways, they would have to seek forgiveness from the families of the martyrs who had paid the ultimate price.

“We cannot compensate those who lost their loved ones but we can make a gesture to acknowledge and honour their invaluable sacrifices,” he added.

PM Kakar said it was society’s responsibility to honour the country’s martyrs.

“I pay tribute to all the martyrs — an unending list of heroes from all segments of the society, including police, politicians, journalists, soldiers and even children,” he said.

The prime minister also inaugurated a memorial gallery where the pictures of martyrs were on display. He also mounted a photograph of Additional Inspector General of Police Safwat Ghayur, who was martyred by terrorists, on the wall.

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti received PM Kakar on his arrival at the Ministry of Interior. A contingent of the Islamabad police presented a the premier with a guard of honour.

The family members of the martyrs, including senior politician and Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, whose son was martyred by the terrorists, expressed gratitude to the caretaker government for recognising the sacrifices of martyrs.