Today's Paper | December 11, 2023

PTI holds convention in Kohat ‘against all odds’

Our Correspondent Published December 11, 2023 Updated December 11, 2023 07:08am

KOHAT: A large number of PTI supporters participated in the workers’ convention at the Mills Football Gro­und in Kohat on Sunday, despite hurdles and blockades set up by the district administration.

The administration also flooded the football ground and closed all entry points of the city in an apparent bid to keep workers away from the event.

PTI leader Sher Afzal Khan Marwat’s arrival was also delayed, but he eventually managed to reach the venue on a motorcycle.

In his speech, he claimed that workers had managed to gather from various parts of the province despite all the hurdles placed in their way.

Demanding the release of all detained PTI workers, he said that he had fulfilled his promise of staging a big convention as compared to the PPP event, despite all odds.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2023

