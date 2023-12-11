DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 11, 2023

Visa issues leave Pakistan sides without crucial officials

Agencies Published December 11, 2023 Updated December 11, 2023 10:37am

KARACHI: Visa and passport issues have left the Pakistan squad in Australia without a doctor and the under-19 side in the UAE without a team manager the Press Trust of India news agency reported on Sunday.

Sohail Saleem, who was named as the official team doctor for the series in Australia and New Zealand, is yet to join the team.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board is still trying to get a visa for Dr Saleem and as soon as it comes he will join the side in Australia in time for the first Test in Perth,” a reliable source in the PCB told PTI.

He said similarly former Test batsman, Shoaib Muhammad, who was named manager of the Pakistan junior side taking part in the Asia Cup in UAE, has also been unable to leave with the squad.

“Shoaib had some expired passport issues which the board is sorting out and hopefully he will also soon reach UAE to take charge,” the source said.

Ironically even the off-spinner, Sajid Khan, who is set to replace Abrar Ahmed in the Pakistan squad in Australia has also had his departure delayed due to visa issues.

The source admitted before naming the officials in any touring squad, the board should make it certain they will leave with their teams on schedule.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Future plans
Updated 11 Dec, 2023

Future plans

The ex-PM wanting to take a strong stance on civilian supremacy is a carefully calculated power move.
Shocking images
11 Dec, 2023

Shocking images

THERE has been a variety of shocking videos and images emerging from Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza, courtesy...
Underage marriage
11 Dec, 2023

Underage marriage

WHEN custom undermines welfare, especially for girls, it should be abandoned. Far too often, the guardians of...
Liberties lost
Updated 10 Dec, 2023

Liberties lost

As Pakistan marks Human Rights Day today, it confronts a troubling panorama of human rights violations.
Careless remarks
10 Dec, 2023

Careless remarks

WHAT prompted the caretaker interior minister to sound a public alarm over the country’s political leadership...
Urea shortage
10 Dec, 2023

Urea shortage

IT is the time of the year when urea fertiliser vanishes from the market, and wheat growers are forced to pay a...