DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 10, 2023

Abrar Ahmed ruled out of first Australia Test

Abdul Ghaffar Published December 10, 2023 Updated December 10, 2023 03:40pm
Abrar Ahmed. — Photo courtesy PCB
Abrar Ahmed. — Photo courtesy PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday that spinner Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the first Test against Australia which begins in Perth from December 14.

In a press release, the cricket board said that during the warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI, Abrar had left the field due to “severe pain in his right leg around his knee”.

ESPNcricinfo reported that on day three of the warm-up match, Abrar went off the field after bowling 27 overs, in which he conceded 80 runs and took the wicket of Marcus Harris.

“During an assessment by the medical team, a provisional diagnosis was made — justifying an MRI scan, which was done on the same day,” the cricket board said.

It added that Abrar would “undergo an intervention in Perth on Monday, after which conservative rehabilitation under the supervision of the team’s medical staff, will continue his road to recovery”.

“He has not been ruled out of the Test series yet, but keeping the player’s well-being in mind for this and future tours, further assessment before the second Test will ascertain his availability on this tour,” the PCB said.

It said that chief selector Wahab Riaz, on the request made by the team management, had approved the name of off-spinner Sajid Khan, who would travel to Perth once his travel arrangements were finalised.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Liberties lost
Updated 10 Dec, 2023

Liberties lost

As Pakistan marks Human Rights Day today, it confronts a troubling panorama of human rights violations.
Careless remarks
10 Dec, 2023

Careless remarks

WHAT prompted the caretaker interior minister to sound a public alarm over the country’s political leadership...
Urea shortage
10 Dec, 2023

Urea shortage

IT is the time of the year when urea fertiliser vanishes from the market, and wheat growers are forced to pay a...
Healing old wounds
09 Dec, 2023

Healing old wounds

IN a development that will surely shine a spotlight on one of the darkest chapters in Pakistan’s democracy, the...
New Danish law
09 Dec, 2023

New Danish law

THE public defilement of Islamic sanctities — mainly by Islamophobic provocateurs in the West — serves no...
Elected set-up’s job
09 Dec, 2023

Elected set-up’s job

Backed by a powerful establishment, the interim government has done a fairly good job at executing IMF-mandated policies.