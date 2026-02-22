Firing during taraweeh prayers in KP’s Charsadda kills 4, injures several: police

SHABQADAR: Four people, including a father and son, were killed and several others injured when gunfire broke out during taraweeh prayers at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda district on Sunday, police and local sources said.

According to local sources, the firing occurred during prayers at the Aldadkhel Mosque in the Battagram area of Shabqadar tehsil, Charsadda district, and started in front of worshippers inside the mosque.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute between two parties, sources said.

Those killed from the first party were identified as Parvez, son of Mehrdal, and Inayat, son of Jan Muhammad, while from the second party, Ayaz, son of Torsam, and Zakir Ayaz, residents of Aldadkhel in the Battagram area of Shabqadar tehsil, were killed.

After receiving information about the incident, Rescue 1122 Shabqadar sent ambulances to the scene and transported the deceased and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Shabqadar, a statement from the rescue team said.

Meanwhile, police said an investigation into the incident has been initiated.