Man’s death in tigers’ cage: Security audit of Bahawalpur zoo ordered

BAHAWALPUR: South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) retired Capt Saqib Zafar has ordered security audit of all sections of the Bahawalpur Zoo, besides enhance safety measures for the wild animals kept there and the visitors.

The ACS gave the orders during an inspection of the zoo, taking notice of the death of a man in the tigers’ cage.

He expressed his dissatisfaction over the present safety measures of the zoo animals and the security of the visitors.

Mr Zafar ordered the zoo administration to install iron gates at the entrance of the stairs leading to the roofs of the cages/arenas of tigers, bears and other beasts. These gates should be opened only when the sweepers or some other zoo employees need to go upstairs, he added.

In addition, the ACS also directed that the CCTV cameras be installed on the zoo premises covering all corners of the facility to monitor the movement of the animals and visitors, round the clock through a control room.

He ordered prompt implementation of the security measures to avoid recurrence of any tragic incident in the zoo.

Zoo officiating curator Ali Usman briefed the ACS that night security staff has been doubled, while two watchmen, who were on night duty when the incident took place, have been suspended from service, adding a probe has been initiated into the man’s death at zoo.

He assured the ACS that within few days the zoo security measures would be enhanced as per his directions.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2023