One killed, three injured in bomb blast in Baloch­is­tan’s Sohbatpur

Ali Jan Mangi Published December 8, 2023 Updated December 8, 2023 08:59am

DERA MURAD JAM­ALI: One person was killed and three others, including two police personnel, were injured in a bomb blast in Baloch­is­tan’s Sohbatpur district on Thursday.

Police officials said the blast took place in Hussainabad area of the district in which a camp of labourers of a construction company was targeted. The company is constructing a road in the area.

Soon after the blast, police and personnel of other security forces rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the district hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Saddam Hussain Khosa who received multiple injuries in the powerful blast.

The injured included police constables Usman Ali and Mehtab Ali and labourer Dahib Khan Jigrani.

“The condition of three injured is stated to be serious who were shifted to La­­rkana in Sindh for treatment,” SP Sohbatpur Khadim Hussain told Dawn, adding that un­known miscreants used a time bomb which went off near the camp of labourers.

Further investigation was in progress, he added.

Security forces launch­­ed a search operation in the area to arrest the elements involved in the bomb attack. No one has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2023

