Bulls take PSX to another peak above 63,000 level

Dawn.com Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 11:20am
Bulls maintained their dominance on the trading floor of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday and crossed the 63,000 milestone.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index struck 63,299.97 points at 10am, up by 343.95 or 0.55 per cent from the previous close of 62,956.02.

The benchmark of representative shares has seen a record-breaking streak in recent days. Analysts predict the bullish momentum would continue well into 2024, driven by optimistic expectations of an improved economic landscape going forward.

Additionally, there’s speculation about a likely reduction in the benchmark interest rate, currently at 22 per cent, in the upcoming meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Sana Tawkfik, deputy head of research at Arif Habib Limited, attributed today’s rally to a spike in foreign buying.

She noted that the year-on-year decline in trade deficit by 32pc in November was a positive development for investors who were looking for a sign of improving economic outlook.

More to follow

