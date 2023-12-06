DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 06, 2023

India to be third-largest economy by 2030: S&P

Reuters Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 07:08am
Labourers work at a construction site of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail corridor in Ahmedabad, India on May 31, 2023. — Reuters/File
Labourers work at a construction site of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail corridor in Ahmedabad, India on May 31, 2023. — Reuters/File

BENGALURU: India will remain the fastest-growing major economy for at least the next three years, setting it on course to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030, S&P Global Ratings said in a report.

S&P expects India, currently the world’s fifth-largest economy, to grow at 6.4 per cent this fiscal year and estimates growth will pick up to 7pc by FY27. In contrast, it expects China’s growth to slow to 4.6pc by 2026 from an estimated 5.4pc this year.

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew a bigger-than-expected 7.6pc in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, data showed last week, which prompted several brokerages to raise their full-year estimate.

However, S&P, which had raised its forecast even before the latest data, said India’s growth will depend on its successful transition to a manufacturing-dominated economy from a services-dominated one.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Abject failure
Updated 06 Dec, 2023

Abject failure

Nepra must also order an internal inquiry to determine why its own officials dragged their feet and failed to take appropriate action against overbilling.
Hidden scars
06 Dec, 2023

Hidden scars

IN Pakistan, the spectre of gender-based violence casts a long, oppressive shadow over women and girls. Rooted in...
Organ trafficking
06 Dec, 2023

Organ trafficking

DESPITE legal safeguards being in place to crack down on the illicit organ transplantation racket, it is clear that...
Chilas bus attack
Updated 05 Dec, 2023

Chilas bus attack

Locals, particularly in Diamer and Kohistan, need to be on board to ensure that militants have no place to hide.
State’s insecurities
05 Dec, 2023

State’s insecurities

ONE hopes that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor’s recent remarks regarding the ‘less-than-ideal’ security...
Underage driving
05 Dec, 2023

Underage driving

SIX lives — all members of a single family — were recently lost in Lahore to the unabated menace of underage...