DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 05, 2023

Man charged with assault for allegedly spitting on Muslim students in Ontario’s London

Qurat ul ain Siddiqui Published December 5, 2023 Updated December 5, 2023 12:12pm
People attend a vigil organised after four members of a Muslim family were killed in what police describe as a hate-motivated attack at London Muslim Mosque in London, Ontario, June 8, 2021.—Reuters/file
People attend a vigil organised after four members of a Muslim family were killed in what police describe as a hate-motivated attack at London Muslim Mosque in London, Ontario, June 8, 2021.—Reuters/file

A man has been charged with two counts of assault for allegedly spitting on Muslim students at Western University in Ontario, Canada.

The male, who has also been barred from varsity premises, was arrested by the university’s special constable service after two incidents were reported.

It wasn’t specified if the accused, who is scheduled to appear before a court, was a student at the university.

In a post shared by WU’s Muslim Students Association (MSA) on its Instagram account, the MSA stated: “We strongly condemn the actions of the repeat offender, and extend our gratitude to Western University and Campus Police for their support during this process.”

“It is crucial to acknowledge that this isolated incident is just one manifestation of the broader issue of hatred and Islamophobia that continues to persist at Western…we recognise that there is much work to be done in combating the root causes of discrimination,” the association added.

In the same Instagram post, the MSA listed a total of nine Islamophobic incidents they claim have taken place on campus over the last month, including instances of physical assault and car tires being slashed.

In a statement shared by WU with The Gazette, Western University’s official student newspaper, the varsity said: “Western is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment and we are here to support our students. Hate and discrimination have no place on our campus and will not be tolerated.”

Western University is situated in Ontario’s city of London which has recently been in the news over the conviction of Nathaniel Veltman, who was found guilty of attacking and killing four members of a Pakistani-origin Muslim family with his pick-up truck in June 2021 in the same city.

Veltman is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan 4 and Jan 5 in the coming year.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Chilas bus attack
Updated 05 Dec, 2023

Chilas bus attack

Locals, particularly in Diamer and Kohistan, need to be on board to ensure that militants have no place to hide.
State’s insecurities
05 Dec, 2023

State’s insecurities

ONE hopes that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor’s recent remarks regarding the ‘less-than-ideal’ security...
Underage driving
05 Dec, 2023

Underage driving

SIX lives — all members of a single family — were recently lost in Lahore to the unabated menace of underage...
Electable politics
Updated 04 Dec, 2023

Electable politics

With the PTI still on the wrong side of the political equation, the prospects will be bright for whoever takes the lead.
War of narratives
04 Dec, 2023

War of narratives

MILITARILY, there is no match between the Israeli war machine, and the defenceless people of Gaza. On one side is a...
Returns on deposits
04 Dec, 2023

Returns on deposits

DESPITE the deceleration of deposit mobilisation, bank deposits have jumped to a record high of Rs25.6tr in FY23. ...