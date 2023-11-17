DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 17, 2023

Canadian man found guilty of murdering four Muslims

Reuters Published November 17, 2023 Updated November 17, 2023 07:04am
Kira Stephani speaks with her daughters Aisha Sayyed (front) and Aliyah Sayyed at a makeshift memorial at the fatal crime scene where a man driving a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran over a Muslim family in what police say was a deliberately targeted anti-Islamic hate crime, in London, Ontario, Canada on June 8, 2021. — Reuters/File
Kira Stephani speaks with her daughters Aisha Sayyed (front) and Aliyah Sayyed at a makeshift memorial at the fatal crime scene where a man driving a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran over a Muslim family in what police say was a deliberately targeted anti-Islamic hate crime, in London, Ontario, Canada on June 8, 2021. — Reuters/File

OTTAWA: A 22-year-old Canadian man was found guilty on Thursday of murdering four members of a Muslim family who he ran over with his truck in 2021.

The jury took around six hours to return its verdict on Nathaniel Veltman, who attacked the family in London, a town in Ontario province.

He faces a life imprisonment sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Prosecutors argued the attack was an act of terrorism, saying Veltman’s own writings showed he was a white nationalist who opposed mass immigration.

Five members of the Afzaal family were out for an evening walk near their home in June 2021 when Veltman ran over them with his truck on the sidewalk.

Salman Afzaal, his wife, their daughter, and Afzaal’s mother were killed, while the couple’s nine-year-old boy suffered serious injuries. Veltman was also found guilty of one charge of attempted murder.

It was the worst attack against Canadian Muslims since a man gunned down six members at a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2023

Islamophobia
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Nascent recovery
Updated 17 Nov, 2023

Nascent recovery

The sustainable reversal of the economic crisis will hinge on a bigger, longer-term IMF programme.
Rinse, repeat
17 Nov, 2023

Rinse, repeat

PAKISTAN’S ‘national’ leadership seems to discover a new eloquence whenever it sets foot in Balochistan. Every new...
Guarding Thar’s riches
17 Nov, 2023

Guarding Thar’s riches

THARPARKAR, often portrayed solely as a region of drought and poverty, is in fact a reservoir of ecological wealth....
Repeat telecast
Updated 16 Nov, 2023

Repeat telecast

With another poll approaching, old turncoats are now being ushered to the ranks of a new ‘chosen one’.
Babar’s exit
Updated 16 Nov, 2023

Babar’s exit

The new Pakistan captain should embrace Babar into the team, setting aside past grudges.
Breathing poison
16 Nov, 2023

Breathing poison

AS Lahore continues to choke under the thick blanket of smog, it is clear that ad-hoc, temporary fixes are not...