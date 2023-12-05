DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 05, 2023

COP28 deliberates financing, carbon credits

Agencies Published December 5, 2023 Updated December 5, 2023 06:20am
World leaders and delegates walk at Dubai’s Expo City ahead of the World Climate Action Summit during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 1, 2023. — Reuters
World leaders and delegates walk at Dubai’s Expo City ahead of the World Climate Action Summit during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 1, 2023. — Reuters
Activists lift placards calling on the world’s biggest CO2 emitters to fill the ‘Loss and Damage’ fund for supporting countries most vulnerable to climate change, at the COP28 summit.—AFP
Activists lift placards calling on the world’s biggest CO2 emitters to fill the ‘Loss and Damage’ fund for supporting countries most vulnerable to climate change, at the COP28 summit.—AFP

DUBAI: Money pledges stacked up at COP28 in Dubai on Monday as delegates sought to address the huge gap between what is needed in climate finance and the amounts so far on offer.

The United Arab Emirates, the host of this year’s conference, pledged to mobilise $270 billion in green finance by 2030 through its banks, and several development banks announced plans to increase their funding efforts, including by agreeing to pause debt repayments if a climate-related disaster hits.

But leaders of the region’s biggest economy and biggest OPEC oil producer Saudi Arabia have so far not attended the U.N. summit, in contrast to their participation in last year’s COP27 conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

However, in a video message to the Saudi Green Initiative forum, held on the sidelines of COP28, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman dismissed Western donations to a new climate loss and damage fund as “small change”, while trumpeting Riyadh’s pledges of cash to developing countries.

Loss and damage

Vulnerable countries that are already being hit by costly climate disasters are asking for billions more through a newly-formed disaster fund. Pledges to the fund so far total around $700 million.

Riyadh derides Western pledges as ‘small change’; vulnerable countries suggest new taxes to finance disaster fund

“Unless we have an urgent set of decision-making, we are going to suffer what every parent suffers from — exciting expectations and being unable to deliver,” said Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, a prominent voice in global discussions about mobilising climate finance.

A global 0.1pc tax on financial services, for example, could raise $420 billion, she said, while a 5pc tax on global oil and gas profits in 2022 would have yielded around $200 billion.

Carbon credits

The climate talks in Dubai have also been flooded with announcements hyping controversial carbon credits before rules for them have been hammered out, with environmental groups fearing “greenwashing” on a massive scale.

The concept behind the credits has taken a major hit recently as scientific research has repeatedly shown claims of reduced emissions under the schemes are often hugely overestimated — or simply non-existent.

Carbon credits allow corporations — or countries under certain conditions — to offset their greenhouse gas emissions.

One credit equals the reduction or removal of one tonne of CO2 from the atmosphere, often in developing countries by projects focusing on things like fighting deforestation.

Scientists stress that any offsetting should not be used as a passport to continue polluting, with emissions needing to fall by almost half this decade to meet global warming goals.

US climate envoy John Kerry declared on Sunday that his country’s Energy Transition Accelerator for developing nations — one of a number being touted — as a “bold new idea” .

However environmental groups quickly expressed scepticism, pointing to the past failures of similar schemes.

Amazon, Bank of America, Mastercard, McDonald’s, Mor­gan Stanley, PepsiCo and Walmart are some of the US corporate giants lining up to pilot projects in Chile, the Dominican Republic and Nigeria.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Chilas bus attack
Updated 05 Dec, 2023

Chilas bus attack

Locals, particularly in Diamer and Kohistan, need to be on board to ensure that militants have no place to hide.
State’s insecurities
05 Dec, 2023

State’s insecurities

ONE hopes that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor’s recent remarks regarding the ‘less-than-ideal’ security...
Underage driving
05 Dec, 2023

Underage driving

SIX lives — all members of a single family — were recently lost in Lahore to the unabated menace of underage...
Electable politics
Updated 04 Dec, 2023

Electable politics

With the PTI still on the wrong side of the political equation, the prospects will be bright for whoever takes the lead.
War of narratives
04 Dec, 2023

War of narratives

MILITARILY, there is no match between the Israeli war machine, and the defenceless people of Gaza. On one side is a...
Returns on deposits
04 Dec, 2023

Returns on deposits

DESPITE the deceleration of deposit mobilisation, bank deposits have jumped to a record high of Rs25.6tr in FY23. ...