AJK school wins laurels at COP28 for sustainable farming

Bureau Report Published December 4, 2023 Updated December 4, 2023 08:47am
Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (Kort) Educational and Residential Complex wins Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Global High Schools (South Asia) category at the COP28 conference in Dubai. — X/ Kort_org_uk
Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (Kort) Educational and Residential Complex wins Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Global High Schools (South Asia) category at the COP28 conference in Dubai. — X/ Kort_org_uk

MIRPUR: A school in Azad Kashmir has won the Zayed Sustainability Prize at the COP28 conference in Dubai.

According to an official statement, the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (Kort) Educational and Residential Complex won the award in the Global High Schools (South Asia) category.

The school, built in Mirpur with the support of overseas Pakistanis after the devastating earthquake of 2005, provides education and accommodation to 1,500 orphan children.

The school is working on projects for organic farming and water conservation “to provide nutritious food to students and community members,” said a tweet posted on the award’s official X account.

Kort Chairman Chaudhry Akhter told APP the school was recognised as the largest orphanage in South Asia.

“As a non-profit organisation, Kort is dedicated to supporting and providing orphaned children with excellent education, boarding facilities, food, clothing, and medical care.”

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan gave away the award to two students who represented the school at the climate conference.

“This recognition for the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust for its outstanding contributions towards sustainable practices aligns with the broader societal goal of ensuring a better future for orphans,” APP quoted Mr Akhter as saying.

“Kort’s presence at COP28 not only signifies their commitment to the welfare of orphaned children but also positions them as global leaders in the pursuit of sustainability and positive change.”

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2023

