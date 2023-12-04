DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 04, 2023

PPP wants polling staff from judiciary

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 4, 2023 Updated December 4, 2023 07:19am

LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has shown its no-trust in the polling staff to be taken from the district administrative machinery and has sought that judicial staff should instead be considered for the polling duties.

Punjab PPP information secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema said in a statement here on Sunday that acquiring services of the district administration for Feb 8, 2024 polls would open a new Pandora’s box in the electoral history of the country.

He demanded posting of polling staff from the judiciary instead of the administrative machinery for the general election, cautioning that posting of the latter as district returning officers and returning officers would put a question mark on the transparency of the election results.

He argued that there was an impression that the provincial administrative machinery was under the influence of a certain political party and thus its neutrality was questionable.

He urged the chief election commissioner to request the chief justice of Pakistan for seeking permission to hire the services of the judicial staff for polling duties because providing a level playing field to all the political parties is the legal responsibility of the election commission.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2023

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Electable politics
Updated 04 Dec, 2023

Electable politics

With the PTI still on the wrong side of the political equation, the prospects will be bright for whoever takes the lead.
War of narratives
04 Dec, 2023

War of narratives

MILITARILY, there is no match between the Israeli war machine, and the defenceless people of Gaza. On one side is a...
Returns on deposits
04 Dec, 2023

Returns on deposits

DESPITE the deceleration of deposit mobilisation, bank deposits have jumped to a record high of Rs25.6tr in FY23. ...
Promises, promises
Updated 03 Dec, 2023

Promises, promises

The climate crisis transcends national borders and political agendas, demanding a unified, decisive response.
PCB’s strange decision
03 Dec, 2023

PCB’s strange decision

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision-making and the way it is being run has become a joke. A day after appointing...
Resettling Afghans
03 Dec, 2023

Resettling Afghans

FOR two years now, since the Afghan Taliban took Kabul, thousands of Afghans in Pakistan who had worked for Western...