ECP rejects ‘baseless, misleading’ reports of election delay

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday rejected what it said were “baseless and misleading” reports about a delay in the upcoming general elections.

The ECP and President Arif Alvi had agreed earlier this month on February 8, 2024, as the date for polls — an announcement that stirred activity in the camps of major political parties.

Earlier today, media reports said that a request was submitted to the ECP to postpone the general elections, citing security concerns in Balochistan and the recent wave of terrorism.

A statement issued by the ECP on social media platform X said: “The news in media circles about a delay in the elections are completely baseless and misleading. The ECP strongly rejects them.”

It added that a report about voters’ list not being completed was “completely false”.

The ECP said it had decided to approach the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority against “peddlers of fake news” so legal action could be initiated against them.

It added that it had summoned the recordings and transcripts of news reports from various channels in this regard.

The printing of final electoral rolls began last week as the ECP concluded hearings on objections to the new delimitation of constituencies.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, it was announced that the final report on redrawn constituencies would be published on November 30, as planned.

The ECP also finalised a code of conduct for the elections in consultation with political parties which would be formally notified soon.

The commission was told that the training plan for district returning officers, returning officers, and polling staff was ready and that timely training of the related election officials would be ensured.

Similarly, necessary arrangements for printing ballot papers and purchasing election materials were completed, meaning the Election Commission was ready to hold the elections.

The ECP meeting had expressed satisfaction over election arrangements made so far and ordered that a complete mechanism be put in place for the timely delivery of electoral rolls to returning officers.