DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 30, 2023

ECP rejects ‘baseless, misleading’ reports of election delay

Dawn.com Published November 29, 2023 Updated November 29, 2023 11:33pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday rejected what it said were “baseless and misleading” reports about a delay in the upcoming general elections.

The ECP and President Arif Alvi had agreed earlier this month on February 8, 2024, as the date for polls — an announcement that stirred activity in the camps of major political parties.

Earlier today, media reports said that a request was submitted to the ECP to postpone the general elections, citing security concerns in Balochistan and the recent wave of terrorism.

A statement issued by the ECP on social media platform X said: “The news in media circles about a delay in the elections are completely baseless and misleading. The ECP strongly rejects them.”

It added that a report about voters’ list not being completed was “completely false”.

The ECP said it had decided to approach the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority against “peddlers of fake news” so legal action could be initiated against them.

It added that it had summoned the recordings and transcripts of news reports from various channels in this regard.

The printing of final electoral rolls began last week as the ECP concluded hearings on objections to the new delimitation of constituencies.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, it was announced that the final report on redrawn constituencies would be published on November 30, as planned.

The ECP also finalised a code of conduct for the elections in consultation with political parties which would be formally notified soon.

The commission was told that the training plan for district returning officers, returning officers, and polling staff was ready and that timely training of the related election officials would be ensured.

Similarly, necessary arrangements for printing ballot papers and purchasing election materials were completed, meaning the Election Commission was ready to hold the elections.

The ECP meeting had expressed satisfaction over election arrangements made so far and ordered that a complete mechanism be put in place for the timely delivery of electoral rolls to returning officers.

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sindh lawlessness
29 Nov, 2023

Sindh lawlessness

GOVERNMENTS come and go, but little has been done to control rampant crime across Sindh, particularly its lawless...
New compact
29 Nov, 2023

New compact

AS elections approach ever closer without any tangible improvement in the political atmosphere, there has been a...
Climate crossroads
Updated 29 Nov, 2023

Climate crossroads

As Pakistan presents its case at COP28, the focus must be on ensuring that the L&D fund.
Climate resilience
28 Nov, 2023

Climate resilience

It is critical to ensure climate resilience of the economy through sound climate-related public investment management.
Condemned to die
28 Nov, 2023

Condemned to die

ANOTHER day in Kohistan, another jirga-mandated murder of a girl. Her ‘crime’: dancing with boys in a video that...
Price of politics
28 Nov, 2023

Price of politics

THE big parties are not at all shy about the high price they have set on political ambition. According to a recent...