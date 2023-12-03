Asad Qaiser re-arrested on release from prison

MARDAN: Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser was re-arrested on Saturday by the police outside the Mardan prison soon after his release in cases related to the May 9 riots.

District and Sessions Judge, Mardan, Mohammad Zaib Khan ordered his release after reserving the verdict a day earlier.

The PTI leader was ordered to submit surety ponds of Rs1 million in the court for his release.

The officials of the Parang police station of Charsadda district had arrested the former National Assembly speaker in an FIR registered against him over the May 9 violence.

The Mardan district and sessions judge announced his release order after completion of arguments in the case.

Mr Qaiser was released by the officials of Mardan jail, and as he came out of the prison, the situation took a dramatic turn when the Mardan police re-arrested him in another case.

Mardan district police officer Najeeb-ur-Rehman said that the ex-speaker was re-arrested as he was nominated in an FIR related to ransacking of a medical store on May 9.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2023