November 05, 2023

PTI’s Asad Qaiser arrested in Islamabad

Munawer Azeem Published November 4, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Former National Assembly (NA) speaker and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser was arrested from the capital during a raid on his residence jointly carried out by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad police on Friday.

Police sources said the ACE had sought assistance from the capital police to arrest the PTI leader in connection with a case pertaining to alleged corruption committed during the purchase of medical equipment for an educational institution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In response a joint team comprising ACE and capital police officials raided the former NA speaker’s residence and arrested him.

He was later shifted to an undisclosed location for further legal procedure, police sources said, adding that he was likely to be produced in the lower court on Saturday (today) for seeking transit remand to shift him to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2023

