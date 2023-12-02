8 dead, 26 injured as passenger bus comes under fire before hitting truck in GB’s Chilas: official

Eight people were killed and 26 injured as a passenger bus came under fire and collided with a truck in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilas on Saturday, according to the Diamer deputy commissioner (DC).

Diamer DC Captain (Rtd) Arif Ahmad confirmed the development to Dawn.com, adding that the incident occurred at 6:30pm in the Hudur area of Chilas.

“An unfortunate incident occurred in which a cowardly act was done, targeting a bus which set off from Gahkuch in Ghizer,” the DC said. He said the bus was fired at due to which it suffered an accident with an oncoming truck.

The official said that five bodies were identified so far while three remained to be determined.

“Most of the people belong to all of Pakistan, including Kohistan, Peshawar, Ghizer, Chilas, Roundu, Skardu, Mansehra, Swabi and one or two people from Sindh.”

DC Ahmad said two Pakistan Army soldiers were also martyred in the “cowardly act” while one personnel of the Special Protection Unit was injured as well.

Diamer Superintendent of Police Sardar Shehryar said the first responders on the scene were police officers who moved the dead and the injured, adding that the truck which had collided with the bus was also on fire and its driver killed.

“The rest of the cars there were secured and moved from there in the form of a convoy,” he said, adding that the location was secured as well to collect evidence.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.