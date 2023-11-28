PM Kakar heads to Kuwait after concluding UAE visit

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait on Tuesday after wrapping up his trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on social media platform X said PM Kakar left for Kuwait from Abu Dhabi’s Al-Bateen airport.

He was seen off by UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei and Pakistani diplomatic staff.

According to Radio Pakistan, the premier will meet Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Jaber Al Sabah and Kuwait PM Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah.

The PMO said a “new era of economic cooperation” between the two countries will begin with the visit.

PM Kakar will also sign various memorandums of understanding (MoU) in the fields of manpower, information technology, mineral exploration, food security, energy and defence, the report said.

It added that 2023 marked the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.

PM visits memorial of UAE’s national heroes, Sheikh Zayed mosque

Earlier today, PM Kakar visited a landmark in Abu Dhabi which paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by UAE’s national heroes. The PMO said the premier was welcomed by Sheikh Thayeb bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the presidential court.

“The prime minister attended the solemn guard of honour ceremony. Afterwards, he laid a wreath at the martyrs’ monument,” the PMO statement said. At the end of the tour, PM Kakar noted his remarks on the memorial’s guest book, expressing his appreciation for the UAE’s brave martyrs, it added.

Later, Kakar also paid a visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

“During the visit, the prime minister was briefed about the mosque’s noble message that highlights notions of coexistence, tolerance, and openness to other cultures, inspired by the nation’s late founder’s rich legacy,” the PMO said.

Pakistan, UAE ink MoUs in multiple fields

Pakistan and the UAE on Monday signed MoUs pertaining to investment cooperation that will unlock “multi-billion dollars” in funding from the Mideast state.

The signing of MoUs was followed by a meeting of PM Kakar and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation.

The two leaders and the COAS witnessed the signing of the MoUs pertaining to investment and cooperation in the sectors of energy, port operations, wastewater treatment, food security, logistics, minerals, and banking and financial services.

The PMO said the MoUs would unlock “multi-billion dollars of investment from the UAE into Pakistan and will help realise various initiatives envisioned under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC)”.

The prime minister termed the signing of the MoUs as “a historic event that will usher in a new era of Pak-UAE economic partnership.”