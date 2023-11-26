DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 26, 2023

Four dead, dozens injured in south India stampede

AFP Published November 26, 2023 Updated November 26, 2023 12:03am

At least four people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday evening in a stampede at a university in southern India, local officials and media reported.

The stampede occurred at an outdoor auditorium in the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in southwest Kerala state, where a concert was planned.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Kerala state governor Arif Mohammed Khan said he was “deeply shocked and grieved to know about the sad demise of four students” at CUSAT.

“Heartfelt condolences to their families. Prayers for speedy recovery of injured,” he added.

State Health Minister Veena George said in a statement that four people were brought dead to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital while four more were in critical condition, the PTI news agency reported, adding that over 60 people were injured.

A local police official said that a crowd outside the auditorium had rushed to seek cover from a sudden downpour when a number of people slipped on some stairs and were subsequently trampled, according to PTI.

One of the deadliest stampedes in recent history occurred a decade ago in India when at least 115 people were killed on the sidelines of a religious festival in central Madhya Pradesh state.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bahria Town saga
25 Nov, 2023

Bahria Town saga

BAHRIA Town Karachi’s legal saga may have reached its watershed. With the Supreme Court recently taking up the...
Uneven poll field
Updated 25 Nov, 2023

Uneven poll field

The PTI's plaints that conspiracies are afoot to cancel it are not without merit.
‘Democracy is dead’
25 Nov, 2023

‘Democracy is dead’

AS Bangladesh prepares for its Jan 7 elections, the political landscape in Dhaka is increasingly tumultuous. Prime...
Skewed priorities
Updated 24 Nov, 2023

Skewed priorities

Exploiting the exchequer as an election fund during tough economic times is deplorable.
Deadly business
24 Nov, 2023

Deadly business

TWO recent reports in foreign media outlets have shed more light on India’s shadowy business of targeting...
Fighting fire
24 Nov, 2023

Fighting fire

DEATH traps litter the country’s most vertical city of Karachi. Commercial and residential buildings in the latter...