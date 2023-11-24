Top officials of matric, inter boards in Sindh sent packing

KARACHI: In a major reshuffle in the educational boards of the province, interim Chief Minister retired Justice Maqbool Baqar on Thursday removed chairmen of matric and intermediate boards across the province and transferred several other officers, including secretaries, examination controllers and audit officers of almost all institutions.

Well-placed sources told Dawn that the decision to remove the chairmen and other high officials of the educational boards was taken by the interim chief minister after receiving several complaints of corruption and manipulation of examination results as most of them were posted due to their contacts with influential persons in the province.

They said massive corruption and irregularities were rampant in the educational boards as certain officers remained posted with the active support of political and influential persons.

One of the complaints pertained to an education board that had allegedly issued as many as 13 fake marks sheets to students who applied admission in Liaquat Medical University. However, the admissions on bogus marks sheets were cancelled after verification but the matter was still pending final disposal in the court.

Inquiry body formed

Meanwhile, the chief minister constituted an inquiry committee to conduct investigation against tampering in results and financial irregularities in Board of Intermediate Education Karachi.

The committee will probe into the allegation of financial irregularities and manipulation in the results of the annual examination and was directed to submitted its report within 14 days.

ECP’s permission sought

Besides, the interim provincial government through a letter to the secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requested to accord necessary permission to initiate the process for filling up the vacant posts of chairmen, secretaries, controllers of examinations and audit officers to decide the matter in accordance with rules and policy.

The ECP was informed that the chief minister had accorded approval for initiating process for filling up the vacant posts in the boards and universities department through search committee.

