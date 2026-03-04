E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Sindh launches Rs1bn fund for micro, small and medium enterprises

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 07:59am
KARACHI: Mobilink Bank has entered into a five-year partnership with Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) to expand access to structured financing for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across priority economic sectors in the province.

The collaboration will unlock up to Rs1 billion in financing by combining Mobilink Bank’s lending capabilities with SEDF’s markup subsidy support to reduce the cost of capital for entrepreneurs and stimulate sustainable economic activity province-wide.

The collaboration strengthens financing ecosystems for underserved and high-impact sectors, including agri value chains, livestock and dairy, poultry, fisheries, cold storage and logistics, renewable and alternative energy solutions, women-led enterprises, mining and mineral processing, and innovation-driven IT projects.

Under the partnership, Mobilink Bank will extend short-, medium-, and long-term MSME financing, while SEDF will provide a markup subsidy of up to one-year Kibor or 10 per cent — whichever is lower — for an initial three-year period, extendable based on performance. Individual projects will be eligible for financing of up to Rs 5 million, with flexibility to expand in innovative cases.

Mobilink Bank President and CEO Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary said small businesses drive employment, power local communities, and sustain regional value chains, yet many entrepreneurs continue to face structural barriers in accessing affordable finance. We are aligning financial innovation with policy support to expand access where it is needed most.

Secretary Investment Department Zubair Ahmed Channa stated that structured collaborations such as this agreement reinforce policy alignment between the public and private sectors while creating scalable financial pathways for SMEs operating in Sindh’s value-added industries.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026

