DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 21, 2023

Bilawal urges CJP to ensure fair polls

Ali Hazrat Bacha Published November 21, 2023 Updated November 21, 2023 07:10am

NOWSHERA: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday urged the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the chief election commissioner (CEC) to play their role in ensuring fair elections so that no one could question their legitimacy.

“State institutions should play their role within the constitutional framework to ensure free, fair and impartial elections to steer the country out of the existing economic crisis,” the PPP chairman said while addressing party workers in Nowshera.

“We will accept only the decision of people’s vote and will not accept anyone else’s decision at all, because the existing problems can be solved only by a government elected by the people,” he said.

He said the CEC and the CJP would have to do their part effectively to ensure fair elections so that no one could point a finger at their legitimacy.

Without naming anyone, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said those who had run away from local bodies elections lately started claiming that they would get a two-thirds majority in elections and change the 18th Amendment.

He made it clear that only PPP would be the winner if fair elections were held, claiming that his was the only political party that knew how to change the fate of farmers, labourers and jobless people.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said growing poverty, unemployment and inflation had made lives extremely miserable; yet the government failed to play an effective role in addressing the core issues. He also warned that in case a victor was chosen even before the elections on Feb 8, opposition parties would not sit silent.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Innocence robbed
21 Nov, 2023

Innocence robbed

AS countries marked Children’s Day yesterday to renew their pledge to safeguard the rights of little ones, ...
Massacre in Gaza
Updated 21 Nov, 2023

Massacre in Gaza

In the midst of these atrocities, the word ‘ceasefire’ remains taboo in Washington, London and other Western capitals.
After the World Cup
Updated 21 Nov, 2023

After the World Cup

Despite India’s strong World Cup performance, there is talk of the need for a generational shift there.
Familiar message
Updated 20 Nov, 2023

Familiar message

When an uncaring, distant state does nothing for their welfare, many feel that religious militancy is the only solution.
Toxic cough syrups
20 Nov, 2023

Toxic cough syrups

PAKISTAN’S struggling health sector is back in the spotlight, once more for unfortunate reasons. Five cough syrups...
Living history
20 Nov, 2023

Living history

WONDROUS Mohenjodaro is alive and well as an enigma. Last week, almost a century since the first collection of coins...