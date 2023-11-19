DAWN.COM Logo

41,000 students across Sindh to take MDCAT today

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 19, 2023 Updated November 19, 2023 07:10am

KARACHI: After a delay of more than two months, the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023-24 is being held afresh on Sunday (today) across Sindh with 41,000 students expected to take the examination.

A total of 4,790 seats — 3,600 for MBBS and 1,190 for dental studies — are available at the public and private sector medical institutions of the province.

Officials said four centres have been set up in Karachi (at Expo Centre), Jamshoro (at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences), Shaheed Benazirabad (at Bilawal Sports Complex) and Larkana (at Police Training School bus terminal).

A total of 15,000 students are taking the paper in Karachi, 13,000 in Jamshoro, 4,000 in Benazirabad (Nawabshah) and 9,000 in Larkana, they added.

The test, which was first conducted on Sept 10 by the Jinnah Sindh Medical University but cancelled on account of paper leak allegations, is being organised this time by the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) on the directives of the Sindh government and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Expo Centre on Saturday, DUHS Pro Chancellor Prof Nazli Hussain, who is the focal person for the MDCAT, stated that preparations had been completed for the test and law enforcement agencies would be assisting the administration to tackle any untoward situation.

“Also, strict security measures have been taken to prevent use of unfair means during the paper that would be conducted simultaneously at four centres established in the province,” said Dr Hussain.

Instructions about the exam had already been given to the students, she added.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2023

