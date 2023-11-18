DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 18, 2023

Federal, provincial bodies owe KWSC over Rs50bn, says mayor

Imran Ayub Published November 18, 2023 Updated November 18, 2023 10:52am

KARACHI: Government institutions — both provincial and federal — owe more than Rs50 billion to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), fresh data shared by the city mayor shows revealing financial challenges faced by the already cash-strapped organisation.

Because of the financial challenges, the water utility has been finding it hard to manage the growing operational cost of its essential operation, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also the chairman of the board of the KWSC, has told Dawn.

Among key defaulters are some of the major state-owned business organisations, which have stopped paying the water supply bills of their hundreds of thousand gallons of consumption, he added.

Barrister Wahab claimed that despite multiple reminders to these government institutions, the dues could not be recovered.

Less than half a million consumers pay their bills regularly for water supply and sanitation services, he added.

“The KWSC has liabilities of Rs52 billion to government institutions, in which the Steel Mill owes the highest amount,” he said.

“The irony is that the power utility has 3.4 million registered consumers while we [KWSC] have only 1.4 million registered consumers despite the fact that millions of people are getting water supply regularly. We should realise our responsibilities. This is the only way to improve the performance of our basic service providers,” he added.

Mayor Wahab became the KWSC chairman after Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori gave his assent to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Bill, 2023 in July.

The Sindh Assembly on June 8 passed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation Bill, 2023 to transform the water utility into a corporation and a profit-making body.

According to the new law, the city mayor, or administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be the chairperson of the board of the KWSC.

The KWSC board, headed by the mayor, will have powers in respect of supplying potable water and disposing of sewage and for that purpose approving plans and projects and management of the corporation’s structure.

The new law also empowers the KWSC to outsource supply of water and maintenance of sewerage or any ancillary services, including communications, complaint management and recovery of user fees and charges from consumers in low-income areas and Katchi Abadis.

However, the decades-old challenges are still giving tough time to the local administration with new powers.

“We are trying our best to fix the system,” said the mayor. “But unfortunately whenever we try with our best, some elements emerge with resistance for the sake of their vested political interests. But we are determined and you would see things changing for the better.”

He also referred to the operation in several areas which unearthed water theft cases and restored water supply in nearby neighbourhoods where the service was not available for decades.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Clashing egos
Updated 18 Nov, 2023

Clashing egos

Nawaz Sharif has to realise that an unfair win will only leave him more vulnerable.
Banks’ profits
18 Nov, 2023

Banks’ profits

THE caretaker cabinet’s decision to retrospectively impose a one-off 40pc “windfall” tax on bank profits earned from...
Women politicians
18 Nov, 2023

Women politicians

DECADES after Pakistan became the first Muslim nation to elect a woman prime minister, women’s electoral...
Nascent recovery
Updated 17 Nov, 2023

Nascent recovery

The sustainable reversal of the economic crisis will hinge on a bigger, longer-term IMF programme.
Rinse, repeat
17 Nov, 2023

Rinse, repeat

PAKISTAN’S ‘national’ leadership seems to discover a new eloquence whenever it sets foot in Balochistan. Every new...
Guarding Thar’s riches
17 Nov, 2023

Guarding Thar’s riches

THARPARKAR, often portrayed solely as a region of drought and poverty, is in fact a reservoir of ecological wealth....