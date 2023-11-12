Sindh minister’s teenage brother killed after being run over by train in Karachi: police

The teenage brother of an interim Sindh minister was killed on Sunday after a train ran him over in the outskirts of Karachi, according to police.

Steel Town Station House Officer (SHO) Saalim Rind told Dawn.com that Mohammed Hasan Marri, 17, was with his friends near their home at Ghaghar Phatak when a train ran him over.

The officer confirmed that the deceased was the youngest and also the ninth brother of Khuda Bux Marri, the interim provincial minister for mines and mineral development.

SHO Rind said their father Ghulam Nabi Marri was in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and was expected to return tonight, adding that the funeral prayers were expected to be offered on Monday.

He added the body was moved to an Edhi morgue after fulfilling legal formalities at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The SHO termed the incident an accident.

Khuda Bux was inducted in the interim Sindh cabinet in August.