DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 13, 2023

Sindh minister’s teenage brother killed after being run over by train in Karachi: police

Imtiaz Ali Published November 12, 2023 Updated November 12, 2023 11:19pm

The teenage brother of an interim Sindh minister was killed on Sunday after a train ran him over in the outskirts of Karachi, according to police.

Steel Town Station House Officer (SHO) Saalim Rind told Dawn.com that Mohammed Hasan Marri, 17, was with his friends near their home at Ghaghar Phatak when a train ran him over.

The officer confirmed that the deceased was the youngest and also the ninth brother of Khuda Bux Marri, the interim provincial minister for mines and mineral development.

SHO Rind said their father Ghulam Nabi Marri was in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and was expected to return tonight, adding that the funeral prayers were expected to be offered on Monday.

He added the body was moved to an Edhi morgue after fulfilling legal formalities at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The SHO termed the incident an accident.

Khuda Bux was inducted in the interim Sindh cabinet in August.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Out of the contest
12 Nov, 2023

Out of the contest

ONCE England won the toss in Kolkata yesterday and elected to bat, Pakistan’s task of reaching the World Cup...
Regrettable approach
Updated 12 Nov, 2023

Regrettable approach

The onus remains on the caretaker set-up and the ECP to demonstrate their commitment to their respective mandates.
Gift of life
12 Nov, 2023

Gift of life

IT is unfortunate that while the world makes medical leaps such as the first-ever eye transplant, in Pakistan, the...
Working with IMF
Updated 11 Nov, 2023

Working with IMF

It is encouraging that Pakistani authorities are working proactively to address the IMF's concerns.
Polio eradication
11 Nov, 2023

Polio eradication

AS Pakistan confronts a disturbing rise in environmental samples of poliovirus, the situation demands an immediate...
Fishermen’s plight
11 Nov, 2023

Fishermen’s plight

COMPASSION has always been missing from the Pakistan-India equation, and poor fishermen are perhaps the easiest...