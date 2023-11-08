Health of four Congo virus-stricken doctors worsens

QUETTA: The fight against the Congo virus has intensified in Karachi as the health of four physicians, including a female doctor in urgent need of platelets, worsened on Tuesday, Balochistan’s caretaker health minister said.

The medics were shifted from Balochistan to a private hospital in Karachi for specialised treatment.

The development came after the pro­­v­incial government on Monday enf­o­rced a health emergency across all hospitals as the Congo outbreak affected dozens of pe­o­ple in Quetta only, claiming two lives, including Dr Shukrullah Langove.

Speaking to reporters in Quetta, Balochistan Health Minister Dr Amir Muhammad Khan Jogezai brought to light the tragic incident in which Mr Langove was fatally delayed by Coast Guards officials at a checkpoint in Balochistan’s Winder town while being shifted to Karachi for advanced treatment on Sunday.

The ambulance carrying Mr Langove was stopped for a long time “without any justification”, exacerbating the doctor’s condition and leading to his death before reaching the hospital, Dr Jogezai said, stressing the need for ambulances to be allowed swift passage.

Out of 275 individuals suspected of carrying the virus, 73 have been confirmed, a senior official of the health sector told Dawn.

He said that 12 patients — comprising nine doctors, a nurse, a pathologist and a paramedic — were under treatment in Karachi’s Agha Khan Hospital. Data received from Karachi confirmed that 12 Congo virus-infected patients were being treated at the hospital. Of them, 10 tested positive, one negative while the result of one patient was awaited.

