Next PM will not be from Lahore: Bilawal

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari interacts with people during his visit to Gizri Football Stadium, on Monday.—PPI

KARACHI: A reported contact between PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari has seemingly failed to thaw the ice between the two former allies, with the latter sticking to its complaint of an uneven playing field in the run-up to polls.

In separate statements on Monday, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his father Asif Ali Zardari vowed to win the upcoming elections and in a veiled reference to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif claimed that “the next prime minister will not be from Lahore”.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Bhutto-Zardari played down the telephonic contact between the PPP and the PML-N, which was reported on Monday, and said Mr Sharif contacted his father on Oct 21, when he landed in Pakistan.

“The news [of contact between two leaders] might be new but the conversation did not occur recently. It is an old story. And I believe no one should wonder if political parties talk to each other. As a democratic party we never close our doors for dialogue with any political party,” he said.

He insisted that his party was still not getting a level playing field even though it was “showing all signs of winning a majority in Centre and the provinces” in the polls.

“After winning the election, the governments in the federation and provinces will be formed by PPP,” he said. “When PPP will be in power in the KMC, the provinces, and the Centre then the solution of the problems of the people will be faster. Like Karachi, youth across the country want employment and whenever the PPP is in government the people get employment.”

“When it comes to elections, we [PPP] only look towards the people of Pakistan,” said the PPP chairperson. “We do not look or pin any hope from anywhere else…the PM would only become that person, who is elected by the people of Pakistan. And I understand that this time the prime minister of the country will not be from Lahore.”

In response to the question regarding the recent surge in terrorist attacks, the PPP chairman said that his party’s position on terrorism had always been clear. “When the PPP wins the election, it will solve this problem as well by implementing the National Action Plan in true letter and spirit, and supporting the police by providing them with resources to fight against terrorists,” he added.

‘Bilawal’s victory’

Before the PPP chairperson, his father and president of the PPP Parliamentarians (PPPP) vowed that the “sun of February 8 will rise with the news of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s victory”.

While congratulating Ka­­­rachi mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab for winn­i­­ng by-polls in city local bo­­­dies, he asked the party workers to take this fresh win as an opportunity to launch a campaign for the upcoming general electi­ons. “The sun of February 8 will rise with the news of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s victory. The days of suffering for the people are almost over, as the PPP will end their problems,” a brief statement issued by the Bilawal House quoted Mr Zardari as saying.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2023