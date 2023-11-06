DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 06, 2023

Sun of Feb 8 will rise with message of Bilawal’s victory, vows Zardari

Nadir Guramani Published November 6, 2023 Updated November 6, 2023 02:08pm

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed confidence in his son and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s victory in the upcoming general elections.

Putting an end to months-long uncertainty, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and President Arif Alvi last week agreed on February 8, 2024, as the date for polls. The development has stirred activity in the camps of major political parties.

In the run-up to elections, the rivalry between the PPP and PML-N has gained momentum as the former alleges that the Nawaz-led party has a hidden alliance with the current caretaker government.

On the other hand, the PPP has expressed willingness to form an electoral alliance with the PTI, citing the need for a level playing field.

In an official statement issued today, Zardari welcomed the announcement of the election date and said: “The sun of February 8 will rise with the message of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s victory.”

“A few days of the public’s difficulties are left. The PPP will bring an end to the people’s ordeals,” he added.

The former president went on to express his gratitude to the public for the party’s victory in by-elections held in Karachi’s nine local government constituencies a day ago.

“Sindh’s heart, Karachi, also raised the slogan of ‘Jiye Bhutto’,” Zardari said while terming Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad’s wins a “special message for the opponents”.

“Every party worker may become the ambassador of Benazir Bhutto shaheed and start the electoral campaign,” he added.

In another statement, Bilawal also congratulated the Karachi by-election winners and said, “The public has given its verdict. Now, God-willing, the PPP’s victory on February 8 is also written on the wall.”

PML-N campaign enters ‘new phase’

Meanwhile, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif presided over a hurdle in Lahore on his “first day at the [party’s] central secretariat after returning to the country”.

The PML-N supremo returned to Pakistan last month after a four-year-long self-exile in London and the legal hurdles he had been facing have mostly been cleared from his political path.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the party stated, “The PML-N’s election campaign has entered a new phase with the start of Nawaz Sharif’s meetings in the central secretariat.”

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, former defence minister Khawaja Asif, Senate leader Ishaq Dar and former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb attended the meeting.

The PML-N said matters linked to the country’s situation and the party’s future political activities were discussed in the meetup.

Election 2023
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election season
Updated 06 Nov, 2023

Election season

ECP must start utilising its considerable powers to ensure that the contest will be fair.
Children’s graveyard
Updated 06 Nov, 2023

Children’s graveyard

When militant groups massacre civilians, it is called terrorism; when Israel does the same, it is called self-defence.
Karachi crime
06 Nov, 2023

Karachi crime

KARACHI’s open season for street outlaws has left dwellers reeling under a near epic wave of crime.
Ongoing threat
Updated 05 Nov, 2023

Ongoing threat

Our security apparatus will need to remain extra vigilant and flush out not just the militants but also their facilitators.
Keeping hope alive
05 Nov, 2023

Keeping hope alive

FAKHAR Zaman’s fireworks kept Pakistan afloat before rain intervened yesterday. Once the cricket match resumed, ...
Market spikes
05 Nov, 2023

Market spikes

NOTWITHSTANDING its daily fluctuations, the stock market continues its current impressive run. On Friday, it made...