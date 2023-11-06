DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 06, 2023

PPP accuses PML-N of ‘hidden alliance’ with caretakers in polls

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 6, 2023 Updated November 6, 2023 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: The gulf between two main allies in the last government — Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) — is broadening before forthcoming general elections as the former levelled allegation against latter for having a hidden alliance with current caretakers government.

In a statement, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Sunday raised fingers on PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar for holding the position of leader of the house in Senate.

“An alliance between the PML-N and the caretakers is obvious,” said the PPP leader in a statement.

“With which status, Ishaq Dar is holding the office of leader of the house in Senate. In Senate leader of the house represents the prime minister,” Mr Bukhari said.

He question that why the caretaker government had not appointed any independent member of the senate as leader of the house. “Leader of the house is entitled to have a national flag on his residence and the car,” he added.

Both PPP and the PML-N were main allies in the last Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) regime which ruled the country after ouster of former PM Imran Khan for 16 months.

The PPP secretary general said interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s aides — Ahad Cheema and Fawad Hassan Fawad — have close affiliation with PML-N leadership Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. “Governor Punjab (Baleeghur Rehman) is also from PML-N,” he added.

Mr Bukhari said holding of fair and free elections was a responsibility of the establishment, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the caretaker government. “Caretaker government and the election commission have to prove their impartiality through their actions,” he added.

He was of the view that political and economic stability depended on fair and free polls.

The PPP leader said his party could hold dialogue (for election alliance) with any party registered with the ECP but not with any disqualified and anti-state elements.

“PPP believes on reconciliation. It made alliance even with its political opponents for the sake of the constitution of the country and the democracy,” he added.

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2023

Election 2023
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election season
Updated 06 Nov, 2023

Election season

ECP must start utilising its considerable powers to ensure that the contest will be fair.
Children’s graveyard
Updated 06 Nov, 2023

Children’s graveyard

When militant groups massacre civilians, it is called terrorism; when Israel does the same, it is called self-defence.
Karachi crime
06 Nov, 2023

Karachi crime

KARACHI’s open season for street outlaws has left dwellers reeling under a near epic wave of crime.
Ongoing threat
Updated 05 Nov, 2023

Ongoing threat

Our security apparatus will need to remain extra vigilant and flush out not just the militants but also their facilitators.
Keeping hope alive
05 Nov, 2023

Keeping hope alive

FAKHAR Zaman’s fireworks kept Pakistan afloat before rain intervened yesterday. Once the cricket match resumed, ...
Market spikes
05 Nov, 2023

Market spikes

NOTWITHSTANDING its daily fluctuations, the stock market continues its current impressive run. On Friday, it made...