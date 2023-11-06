PPP accuses PML-N of ‘hidden alliance’ with caretakers in polls

ISLAMABAD: The gulf between two main allies in the last government — Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) — is broadening before forthcoming general elections as the former levelled allegation against latter for having a hidden alliance with current caretakers government.

In a statement, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Sunday raised fingers on PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar for holding the position of leader of the house in Senate.

“An alliance between the PML-N and the caretakers is obvious,” said the PPP leader in a statement.

“With which status, Ishaq Dar is holding the office of leader of the house in Senate. In Senate leader of the house represents the prime minister,” Mr Bukhari said.

He question that why the caretaker government had not appointed any independent member of the senate as leader of the house. “Leader of the house is entitled to have a national flag on his residence and the car,” he added.

Both PPP and the PML-N were main allies in the last Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) regime which ruled the country after ouster of former PM Imran Khan for 16 months.

The PPP secretary general said interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s aides — Ahad Cheema and Fawad Hassan Fawad — have close affiliation with PML-N leadership Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. “Governor Punjab (Baleeghur Rehman) is also from PML-N,” he added.

Mr Bukhari said holding of fair and free elections was a responsibility of the establishment, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the caretaker government. “Caretaker government and the election commission have to prove their impartiality through their actions,” he added.

He was of the view that political and economic stability depended on fair and free polls.

The PPP leader said his party could hold dialogue (for election alliance) with any party registered with the ECP but not with any disqualified and anti-state elements.

“PPP believes on reconciliation. It made alliance even with its political opponents for the sake of the constitution of the country and the democracy,” he added.

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2023