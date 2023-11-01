DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 01, 2023

Saudi Arabia only bidder for 2034 World Cup: FIFA

Agencies Published November 1, 2023 Updated November 1, 2023 07:08am

ZURICH: Saudi Arabia is in line to host the 2034 World Cup after FIFA announced on Tuesday that the kingdom was the only bidder for the tournament.

The decision, to be ratified officially at the end of the year providing all of the technical criteria are met, came after Australia decided against bidding for the 2034 men’s football World Cup, paving the way for Saudi Arabia to host the event.

Football Australia pulled its bid on the Oct 31 deadline, after the Asian Football Confederation threw its weight behind Saudi Arabia.

“We have explored the opportunity to bid to host the FIFA World Cup and — having taken all factors into consideration — we reached the conclusion not to do so for the 2034 competition,” Football Australia said in a statement.

FIFA had invited bids from the Asia and Oceania regions for the rotating World Cup hosting rights after naming Morocco, Spain and Portugal as joint hosts for 2030.

There had been talk of a joint bid from Indonesia and Australia for 2034, but the former recently said it supported the Saudi bid.

Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup is the latest step in a campaign to turn the kingdom into a global sports powerhouse.

Neighbouring Qatar last year hosted the first World Cup in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Australia is now eyeing the Women’s Asian Cup in 2026 and the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

“Achieving this — following the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 and with the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games — would represent a truly golden decade for Australian football,” Football Australia said.

Saudi Arabia, which has invested heavily in football as well as Formula One and golf, is set to take over from an unprecedented tricontinental line-up for the 2030 event.

The Sport & Rights Alliance and Amnesty International say FIFA needs to secure clear and binding commitments to improve human rights in countries likely to host the 2030 and 2034 men’s World Cup tournaments to prevent serious potential abuses.

“With only a single bid for each tournament on the table, FIFA may have scored an own goal,” Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s Head of Economic and Social Justice said in a statement.”

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cricket drama
Updated 01 Nov, 2023

Cricket drama

While the team turned a corner, it would be unrealistic not to expect it to be affected by the events back home.
Dark future
Updated 01 Nov, 2023

Dark future

The state must strike a balance national security and economic stability during deportation drive.
Monetary policy
01 Nov, 2023

Monetary policy

THE State Bank’s decision to leave the policy rate unchanged at 22pc the second time in a row is in line with ...
Global impotence
Updated 31 Oct, 2023

Global impotence

For many Arab states and Islamic countries, it is business as usual as Israel unleashes hell upon the Palestinians.
PSM ‘revival’?
31 Oct, 2023

PSM ‘revival’?

Whenever retold, the story of the Pakistan Steel Mills always comes back with a new twist.
Blurred lines
31 Oct, 2023

Blurred lines

Instead of being handed over to military control, these institutions should be helped to grow.