DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 31, 2023

Rooftops of world caving, says UN chief in desperate plea for climate action

Agencies Published October 31, 2023 Updated October 31, 2023 09:11am
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits the Syangboche in the Everest region of Solukhumbu district on October 30. — AFP
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits the Syangboche in the Everest region of Solukhumbu district on October 30. — AFP

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s snow-capped mountains have lost close to one-third of their ice, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday and urged the world to “stop the madness” of climate change.

“The rooftops of the world are caving in,” Guterres said on a visit to the Everest region in mountainous Nepal, struggling from rapidly melting glaciers to witness the devastating impact of the phenomenon.

“Glaciers are icy reservoirs — the ones here in the Himalayas supply fresh water to well over a billion people,” he said. “When they shrink, so do river flows.”

Glaciers in Nepal wedged between two major carbon polluters — India and China — melted 65 per cent faster in the last decade than in the previous one, the UN chief said in a video message after visiting the Solukhumbu region during his four-day trip to Nepal.

Says Nepal’s glaciers melted 65pc faster in last decade

Glaciers in the wider Himalayan and Hindu Kush ranges are a crucial water source for around 240 million people in the mountainous regions, as well as for another 1.65 billion people in the South Asian and Southeast Asian river valleys below.

Scientists say they are melting faster than ever before due to climate change, exposing communities to unpredictable and costly disasters.

“I am here today to cry out from the rooftop of the world: stop the madness”, Guterres said, speaking from Syangboche village, with the icy peak of the world’s highest mountain Everest towering behind him.

“The glaciers are retreating, but we cannot. We must end the fossil fuel age,” he said.

“We must act now to protect people on the frontline and to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees to avert the worst of climate chaos,” Guterres said.

“Melting glaciers mean swollen lakes and rivers flooding, sweeping away entire communities”, he added.

But all too soon, glaciers will dry up if change is not made, he warned.

“In the future, major Himalayan rivers like the Indus, the Ganges and Brahmaputra could have massively reduced flows,” he said.

Climate scientists say the earth’s temperature has increased by an average of 0.74 degrees Celsius over the past 100 years, but warming across South Asia’s Himalayas has been greater than the global averages.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2023

Climate Change
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Global impotence
Updated 31 Oct, 2023

Global impotence

For many Arab states and Islamic countries, it is business as usual as Israel unleashes hell upon the Palestinians.
PSM ‘revival’?
31 Oct, 2023

PSM ‘revival’?

Whenever retold, the story of the Pakistan Steel Mills always comes back with a new twist.
Blurred lines
31 Oct, 2023

Blurred lines

Instead of being handed over to military control, these institutions should be helped to grow.
In waiting
Updated 30 Oct, 2023

In waiting

Three months is not a lot of time, yet our politicians seem unable to shake out of their languor.
Kurram violence
30 Oct, 2023

Kurram violence

A FRESH round of bloodletting has again affected routine life in KP’s Kurram district. The trigger for the latest...
Conservation call
30 Oct, 2023

Conservation call

IN a heartwarming rescue mission, the Kaghan Development Authority recently saved 40,000 snow trout which had gotten...