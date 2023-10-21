DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 21, 2023

Shun hatred of Muslims and Jews, Biden urges Americans

Anwar Iqbal Published October 21, 2023 Updated October 21, 2023 10:58am
US President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time address to the nation about his approaches to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, humanitarian assistance in Gaza and continued support for Ukraine in their war with Russia, from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US on October 19, 2023. — Reuters
US President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time address to the nation about his approaches to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, humanitarian assistance in Gaza and continued support for Ukraine in their war with Russia, from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US on October 19, 2023. — Reuters
Israeli soldiers oversee evacuation from Kiryat Shmona, a town in Israel near the Lebanese border.—AFP
Israeli soldiers oversee evacuation from Kiryat Shmona, a town in Israel near the Lebanese border.—AFP

WASHINGTON: Addressing the nation from the Oval Office on Thursday evening, US President Joe Biden urged Americans to fight both Islamophobia and antisemitism, without equivocation.

His 15-minute speech focused on Israel’s war against Palestinians and the war in Ukraine, as he asked Congress to give him tens of billions of dollars to fund the two wars.

Mr Biden did not specify how much money he was seeking, but the US media reported on Friday that he would seek $60bn for Ukraine and $14bn for Israel as well as funding for border and Indo-Pacific security. In all, the package is expected to exceed $100bn.

Although much of his speech focused on justifying the need to continue supporting Israel, Mr Biden asserted that the United States “remains committed to the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination”. He called on Israel to uphold “the laws of war” and restated the goal of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians — though such a goal seems bleakly distant right now.

US president seeks $100bn for Ukraine and Israel

“As I said in Israel, as hard as it is, we cannot give up on peace. We cannot give up on a two-state solution,” he said. “Israel and Palestinians equally deserve to live in safety, dignity and peace.”

But as The Hill, a newspaper that focuses on Congressional matters, pointed out “those remarks were brief and had a perfunctory feel — especially alongside a promise to seek billions of dollars ‘to sharpen Israel’s qualitative military edge’”.

As he vowed to defeat Russia in Ukraine and Hamas in the Middle East, Mr Biden also warned Iran not to get involved in the Israel-Hamas conflict. This followed a statement from the Pentagon on Thursday, saying that a US warship deployed to the Red Sea had shot down three cruise missiles and several drones fired by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen that may have been aimed at Israel.

The president, however, appeared genuinely concerned when he spoke about the impact of the Israel-Palestinian conflict on various ethnic and religious groups living in the United States.

“Here at home, we have to be honest with ourselves. In recent years, too much hate has given too much oxygen, fueling racism, a rise in antisemitism, Islamophobia, right here in America,” he said.

“I know many of you in the Muslim American community, the Arab American community, the Palestinian American community and so many others are outraged and hardened saying to yourselves, ‘Here we go again with Islamophobia and the distrust we saw after 9/11’,” he said.“We can’t stand by and stand silent when this happens. We must without equivocation denounce antisemitism. We must also without equivocation denounce Islamophobia,” he declared.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Homecoming
Updated 21 Oct, 2023

Homecoming

To ensure that Mr Sharif’s return is a comfortable one, all legal hurdles have been removed from his path.
Stock market surge
21 Oct, 2023

Stock market surge

THE bulls appear to have pushed the bears back into their cages to finally take over Pakistan’s stock market, with...
Crushing protest
21 Oct, 2023

Crushing protest

TEN days into protests in Punjab by members of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance things seem to be getting...
CPEC’s potential
Updated 20 Oct, 2023

CPEC’s potential

Are we ready to seize this second chance to fully realise the potential of cooperation on CPEC?
Media under fire
Updated 20 Oct, 2023

Media under fire

The international community must insist on ‘safe zones’ where journalists can work freely.
Unjust bloodshed
20 Oct, 2023

Unjust bloodshed

THE events that unfolded on Sept 28 in Sindh’s Mari Jalbani village have called into question the state’s...