DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 19, 2023

SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for freelancers in Pakistan

Dawn.com Published October 19, 2023 Updated October 19, 2023 03:28pm

SadaPay, a Pakistani Fintech company, announced that their SadaBiz freelancers will now be able to receive payments via Apple Pay.

Earlier this year, Sadapay had launched a business account — SadaBiz —tailored for freelancers which aimed to provide an avenue for global payments with no hidden fees.

The announcement came as part of SadaPay’s first ever SadaSummit held last Friday at COLABS. The event was attended by IT industry veterans, thought leaders in the freelancing ecosystem and early adopters of SadaBiz. In addition to the Apple Pay announcement, the agenda featured panel talks for the future of Pakistan as a global freelancing hub.

Freelancers in Pakistan face multifarious challenges despite the burgeoning tech talent. More specifically, freelancers do not have awareness about opportunities, lack training facilities, and access to the international market and getting paid from their overseas clients. Apple Pay makes it significantly easier for freelancers to access the international clients.

The press release stated, “Apple Pay’s user base, at 550 million, has surpassed PayPal’s 450 million. Not just that, but the payment volume via Apple Pay is four times greater than PayPal’s, and is growing at an exponential rate. The reach is massive, with over 2 billion iPhones globally equipped with Apple Pay.”

The press release also stated that the venture of SadaBiz will accept payments via Google Pay, which is on a similar trajectory in terms of user adoption globally.

“SadaPay has connected Pakistani freelancers with 700 million plus devices worldwide having Apple Pay and Google Pay access.”

Moreover, at the event, the new platform of “Sada-school” was announced which aims to provide freelancers with Masterclasses to equip them with knowledge. Additionally, it seeks to provide peer support and mentorship through the Discord community, which has already built a network of professionals who host regular workshops to share their expertise on “graphic design, copywriting, programming, and other high-income skills.”

According to the Chief Executive of Sadapay, Brandon Timinsky, “This is a service to the Pakistani youth brimming with talent.”

Furthermore, he added, “With SadaSchool, SadaPay’s goal is to enable Pakistan’s digital generation to make a significant mark on the global gig economy.”

“Our vision is clear: the future of work for Pakistani youth lies in freelancing,” he said, “The integration of Apple Pay is a monumental stride in realizing this vision. This initiative not only unlocks employment prospects for our skilled youth but also plays a crucial role in remitting valuable foreign exchange into Pakistan.”

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Israeli barbarism
Updated 19 Oct, 2023

Israeli barbarism

Measures such as the ‘oil weapon’ deployed during the 1973 Middle East conflict should be considered in solidarity with Gaza’s battered population.
Slippery customer
19 Oct, 2023

Slippery customer

THE legal strategy seems evident enough: an attempt to evade accountability by opening a new legal front. With the...
Football hope
19 Oct, 2023

Football hope

STEPHEN Constantine masterminded it, Harun Hamid delivered it — Pakistan’s football team is in dreamland at ...
The gravy train
Updated 18 Oct, 2023

The gravy train

Without reforming our top-heavy bureaucracy and independently evaluating performance, things will not change.
Out of school
18 Oct, 2023

Out of school

WE are at the precipice of an education catastrophe. With a reported 28m children out of school, the nation faces a...
White elephant
18 Oct, 2023

White elephant

PIA IS running on fumes, both literally and figuratively. The debt-ridden national carrier was forced to cancel 14...