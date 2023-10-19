SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for freelancers in Pakistan

SadaPay, a Pakistani Fintech company, announced that their SadaBiz freelancers will now be able to receive payments via Apple Pay.

Earlier this year, Sadapay had launched a business account — SadaBiz —tailored for freelancers which aimed to provide an avenue for global payments with no hidden fees.

The announcement came as part of SadaPay’s first ever SadaSummit held last Friday at COLABS. The event was attended by IT industry veterans, thought leaders in the freelancing ecosystem and early adopters of SadaBiz. In addition to the Apple Pay announcement, the agenda featured panel talks for the future of Pakistan as a global freelancing hub.

Freelancers in Pakistan face multifarious challenges despite the burgeoning tech talent. More specifically, freelancers do not have awareness about opportunities, lack training facilities, and access to the international market and getting paid from their overseas clients. Apple Pay makes it significantly easier for freelancers to access the international clients.

The press release stated, “Apple Pay’s user base, at 550 million, has surpassed PayPal’s 450 million. Not just that, but the payment volume via Apple Pay is four times greater than PayPal’s, and is growing at an exponential rate. The reach is massive, with over 2 billion iPhones globally equipped with Apple Pay.”

The press release also stated that the venture of SadaBiz will accept payments via Google Pay, which is on a similar trajectory in terms of user adoption globally.

“SadaPay has connected Pakistani freelancers with 700 million plus devices worldwide having Apple Pay and Google Pay access.”

Moreover, at the event, the new platform of “Sada-school” was announced which aims to provide freelancers with Masterclasses to equip them with knowledge. Additionally, it seeks to provide peer support and mentorship through the Discord community, which has already built a network of professionals who host regular workshops to share their expertise on “graphic design, copywriting, programming, and other high-income skills.”

According to the Chief Executive of Sadapay, Brandon Timinsky, “This is a service to the Pakistani youth brimming with talent.”

Furthermore, he added, “With SadaSchool, SadaPay’s goal is to enable Pakistan’s digital generation to make a significant mark on the global gig economy.”

“Our vision is clear: the future of work for Pakistani youth lies in freelancing,” he said, “The integration of Apple Pay is a monumental stride in realizing this vision. This initiative not only unlocks employment prospects for our skilled youth but also plays a crucial role in remitting valuable foreign exchange into Pakistan.”