E-Paper | July 26, 2024

Discos seek additional fuel cost adjustment of Rs2.63

Khaleeq Kiani Published July 26, 2024 Updated July 26, 2024 09:48am

ISLAMABAD: In light of the recent increase in base tariffs, government-owned power distribution companies (Discos) have sought an additional fuel cost adjustment (FCA) of Rs2.63 per unit to extract about Rs35 billion more from consumers in the next billing cycle for the electricity consumed in June.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), a subsidiary of the power division, has filed a formal petition before the regulator for an increase of Rs2.63 per kilowatt-hour (unit) over the reference tariff of Rs7.14 per unit already charged to consumers in June. This increase comes even though almost 75 per cent of the power supply was generated from cheaper local fuels, primarily renewables.

This proposed increase in FCA is on top of an average 20pc increase in annual base tariff effective July 1. As a result, consumers would have to pay excessive bills amid high consumption in hot and humid temperatures. The power regulator Nepra has acce­pted the request for a public hearing on July 31. It said the CPPA had originally sought Rs2.10 per unit additional FCA but revised it to Rs2.63 per unit.

The higher FCA for June 2024 is attributed to unexpected power production from furnace oil, higher domestic coal and gas prices, and increased utilisation of liquefied natural gas (LNG). In a petition, the CPPA, acting as a commercial agent of Discos, demanded an additional FCA of Rs2.63 per unit in the billing month of August for electricity consumed in June. It claimed that the reference fuel cost for June was set at Rs7.14 per unit, but the actual fuel cost turned out to be Rs9.77 per unit.

The agency said that in June, about 13,459 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity were generated at an estimated fuel expenditure of Rs119.7bn (Rs8.89 per unit), of which 13,071 GWh was delivered to Discos at a cost of Rs127.7bn (Rs9.77 per unit).

The data showed a minor reduction in consumption, about 1.9pc lower in June 2024 compared to 13,327Gwh in the same month last year. The Rs2.63 per unit FCA for June this year is also 40pc higher than Rs1.88 a year ago.

Hydropower, which has no fuel costs, contributed the largest share of the total power supply at 35pc in June, up from 30pc last year. LNG-based power generation followed at 18pc, while nuclear power supplied about 14.85pc. Local coal contributed over 11pc, and local gas accounted for 8.66pc. Imported coal provided 4.74pc of the grid’s supply in June.

The cost of LNG-based power generation in June increased to Rs26.32 per unit compared to Rs24 in May and Rs22.8 in April. The fuel cost of domestic gas-based generation slightly increased to Rs13.93 per unit compared to Rs13.19 in May.

On the other hand, the cost of local coal-based generation dropped to Rs11.1 per unit from Rs11.7 in May. The cost of imported coal-based generation declined to Rs15.5 per unit in June, against Rs16.8 a month earlier.

Three renewable energy sources — wind, bagasse and solar — together contributed 5.14pc share to the grid in June compared to 4.97pc in May. While wind and solar have no fuel costs, bagasse-based generation costs remained unchanged at around Rs6 per unit.

After approval by Nepra, the increase in FCAs would be adjusted in consumers’ bills for August.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judicial constraints
Updated 26 Jul, 2024

Judicial constraints

The fact that it is being prescribed by the legislature will be questioned, given the political context.
Macabre spectacle
26 Jul, 2024

Macabre spectacle

ISRAELI Prime Minister BENJAMIN Netanyahu’s speech to a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday was a...
PTI’s ‘hunger strike’
26 Jul, 2024

PTI’s ‘hunger strike’

IN a theatrical display of protest, the PTI has introduced a novel concept: the four-hour hunger strike. While one...
Bad measures
Updated 25 Jul, 2024

Bad measures

It is most unfortunate that matters have come to this, and both sides deserve equal blame.
Hamas-Fatah deal
25 Jul, 2024

Hamas-Fatah deal

THE Beijing Declaration signed in the Chinese capital on Tuesday reiterates the need for internal Palestinian unity...
Rating risks
25 Jul, 2024

Rating risks

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s recent discussions with the executives of the two top global credit rating...