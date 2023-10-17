Local bodies elections in GB after 18 years

GILGIT: Preparations are in full swing for the long-awaited local bodies elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, marking the first time in 18 years that such elections would take place in the region.

According to GB Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan, elections are scheduled to be held in the last week of November. The delimitation of constituencies is currently in progress, with the demarcation process already completed.

The implementation of the Local Bodies Act, 2014 in GB took place on July 23. Mr Khan further explained that following a comprehensive door-to-door verification of the voter list, a preliminary list has been compiled and will soon be made public.

Additionally, a delegation from the ECP has conducted training sessions for government officials in the region.

According to Mr Khan, Pakistan’s Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja responded to the request from the GB Election Commission by dispatching a specialised team of experts. This team, organised a three-day workshop from October 9 to 11.

The workshop’s primary objective was to provide training to commissioners, deputy commissioners, and assistant commissioners from the Gilgit, Diamer, and Baltistan divisions.

GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan spoke at the closing ceremony of the training, making it clear that holding local bodies elections is the foremost priority of his government.

