October 12, 2023

Report sought from Punjab IGP about Farrukh Habib’s whereabouts

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 12, 2023

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought a report from the IG Punjab after the city police denied having arrested Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib in any case.

A law officer filed a report on behalf of the CCPO saying the PTI leader was not in the custody of Lahore police.

Justice Shakil Ahmad was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the brother of Mr Habib.

A counsel for the petitioner asked the court to summon a report from the IGP.

The judge directed the law officer to submit a report on behalf of the Punjab police chief by Oct 16.

The petitioner alleged that Punjab police arrested the former state minister Habib from his home in Gwadar along with four relatives. He said the police had not presented Habib and his companions before any court of law, therefore, keeping them in unlawful custody.

The petitioner asked the court to get the PTI leader and others recovered from the illegal detention of the police and set them free. Habib along with other PTI leaders had been declared a proclaimed offender in the Jinnah House attack case.

