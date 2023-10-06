DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 06, 2023

FM Jilani defends decision to expel Afghans

AFP | Dawn.com Published October 6, 2023 Updated October 6, 2023 01:06pm
Afghan nationals travelling with their families secure their belongings on a vehicle in Jamrud area of Khyber district, some 30km west of Peshawar on October 6. — AFP
Afghan nationals travelling with their families secure their belongings on a vehicle in Jamrud area of Khyber district, some 30km west of Peshawar on October 6. — AFP

Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani defended on Thursday an order that all illegal immigrants, including 1.73 million Afghans, must leave, saying no other country allows illegal immigrants and the decision is in line with international practice.

Earlier this week, the government gave an ultimatum to all undocumented immigrants, including Afghan nationals, to leave Pakistan by October 31, or risk imprisonment and deportation to their respective countries.

The decision was taken in an apex committee meeting headed by Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and attended by Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, among others. The committee also decided that movement across the border would be subject to passports and visas, while electronic Afghan identity cards (or e-tazkiras) would only be accepted until Oct 31.

After the passage of the deadline, the authorities will kickstart an operation targeting illegal properties and businesses owned by immigrants or those being run in collaboration with Pakistani nationals.

The move had drawn a response from Afghan authorities, with Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid terming it “unacceptable” while urging authorities to revisit the policy.

Subsequently, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch had stated that the crackdown on undocumented immigrants was not aimed at any particular ethnic group. At a weekly press briefing, she said the decision was aimed at “regulating illegal aliens” residing in Pakistan, irrespective of their nationality.

“… Pakistan is well within the parameters of its sovereign domestic laws to act in this context,” she remarked. The FO spokesperson said the decision was not targeted at Afghan refugees.

“As the situation in Afghanistan stabilises, we believe that it is the right time to upscale international efforts to create conditions conducive to the voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees with honour and dignity,” she said.

She said the repatriation exercise would be undertaken in a “phased, deliberate and orderly manner”. The process would proceed depending on the number of “illegal immigrants in Pakistan and the arrangements” for their return to their respective countries.

Speaking to Hong Kong’s Phoenix TV in an interview on the sidelines of a forum in Tibet, Jilani said, “No country allows illegal people to live in their country whether it is Europe, whether it is countries in Asia, in our neighbourhood.”

“So, accordingly this is in line with the international practice that we have taken this decision,” he added.

“Whenever there was any problem, people would immigrate to Pakistan, take refuge in Pakistan,” Jilani said.

“But now I think it has been more than 40 years, so the government of Pakistan has taken a decision,” Jilani said, noting that the situation in Afghanistan had stabilised.

Decades of war in Afghanistan largely ended in mid-2021 when the Taliban re-took control as US-led foreign forces were withdrawing and a US-backed government collapsed.

Jilani said Pakistan had been discussing the migrant issue with Afghanistan “for a very long time” and he called on international humanitarian agencies to help with the process.

Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Tuesday some 1.73 million Afghans in Pakistan had no legal documents and the number of Afghan refugees in Pakistan totalled 4.4 million.

In defending the decision to expel Afghans, authorities said 14 of 24 suicide bombings this year had been carried out by Afghan nationals. A Taliban spokesman rejected that assertion.

Aid officials say Afghanistan is already facing a humanitarian crisis and the forced repatriation of large numbers of people would compound dire problems.

Pak Afghan Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Costly borrowing
Updated 06 Oct, 2023

Costly borrowing

Govt’s growing need to borrow heavily from local banks has severely constrained SBP’s ability to contain inflation through policy rate increases.
Waiting for visas
06 Oct, 2023

Waiting for visas

Pakistan have little time to address that issue with games at the World Cup coming thick and fast.
Migrant crisis
06 Oct, 2023

Migrant crisis

Whether it is the US, Europe, or Pakistan, all those seeking refuge and fleeing violence need to be dealt with compassionately and humanely.
Targeting Afghans
Updated 05 Oct, 2023

Targeting Afghans

Afghans are part of the region’s sociopolitical fabric and cannot be wished away. Abandoning them in haste will only sow seeds of future discord.
Reimagining politics
05 Oct, 2023

Reimagining politics

IN addition to the establishment’s incessant meddling in political matters, the lack of internal democracy within...
Attack on Indian media
05 Oct, 2023

Attack on Indian media

THERE are only seven months to go before Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces voters for a tough third term....