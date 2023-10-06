MoU signed to launch T10 league

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board and Middlesex County Cricket Club have signed a MoU to establish a partnership to develop and jointly launch a T10 league and to organise some exhibition matches in Pakistan and England during the HBL PSL.

PCB Interim Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf and chief executive officer of Middlesex County Andrew Comish signed the MoU.

“Establishing a partnership between the parties to develop and jointly launch a T10 league. Both parties will be equal equity partners in this league subject to mutually agreed concept, business plan, financial projections and management structure,” the PCB said on Thursday.

“Exploring the possibility of organising exhibition matches in Pakistan and in the UK between HBL PSL teams and teams under the control of Middlesex.

“Organising training and educational programs, including but not limited to courses for coaches, analysts, umpires and curators/groundsmen with focus on the latest technologies in such training and education,” it further said.

“Middlesex will also work to develop and oversee training programs for women’s cricket teams operating under the PCB, including the Pakistan national women’s team,” it further said.

The delegation led by Cornish met Zaka and other PCB officials, and discussed matters of mutual interest, including promotion, growth and development of the game.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2023