LHC directs authorities to provide better facilities to Parvez Elahi in jail

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi bench, on Tuesday disposed of the petition of PTI president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, with the direction to the Punjab home secretary to redress the grievances of the former chief minister of Punjab.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan was hearing the petition of Mr Elahi seeking better facilities for himself as per his entitlement.

During the hearing of the case, the counsel for Mr Elahi, Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan, argued that the petitioner was not only a former chief minister and also previously held the portfolio of deputy prime minister. He appri­sed the court that the jail administration had constructed a wall along the window of his client’s barrack, allegedly to suffocate the environment.

He said the PTI leader also complained that a stranger had been deployed outside his cell to breach his privacy.

The court directed the home department to provide the facilities Mr Elahi was entitled to under the Prison Rules and sought a compliance report within a fortnight.

Sheikh Rashid not in police custody

Meanwhile, the same bench directed the police to find the whereabouts of former minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The counsel for Mr Ra­­shid, Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan, argued before the court that his client was arres­­ted by Rawalpindi police.

However, when the police denied that the former federal minister was in their custody, Justice Khan asked the law enforcement agency to make all-out effort for the recovery of the politician.

Further proceedings were later adjourned till Oct 2.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2023