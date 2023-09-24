DAWN.COM Logo

Arthur to join Pakistan team in Hyderabad on Sept 30

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published September 24, 2023 Updated September 24, 2023 05:23am

LAHORE: Team director Mickey Arthur will join Pakistan cricket squad on Sept 30 in Hyderabad where the green-shirts will play their opening match of the ICC World Cup against the Netherlands on Oct 6.

The Babar Azam-led Paki­stan are scheduled to play their first warm-up of the mega event in Hyderabad on Sept 29 against New Zealand.

The South Africa-born Arthur was appointed as team director in April this year.

The 55-year-old, who has functioned as Pakistan team dire­ctor from England whe­re is coaching Derbyshire, had agreed in his contract to remain with the Pakistan squad during the recent Asia Cup and the World Cup.

Arthur’s hand-picked coaching team led by head coach Grant Bradburn is looking after the coaching affairs of the Pakistan team.

Player support personnel: Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Mickey Arthur (team director), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physio), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital content manager), Usman Anwari (security manager), Maqbool Ahmad Babri (psychologist), Talha Ejaz (analyst), Malang Ali (masseur).

Published in Dawn, September 24rd, 2023

