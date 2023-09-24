India reach top spot in all three formats

NEW DELHI: India have become only the second team in men’s cricket history to occupy the number one spot across all three formats after defeating Australia in the first ODI on Friday.

The Indian team moved past arch-rivals Pakistan to take the top position in the One-day International rankings as a result of their latest victory, just before they host the World Cup.

They were already number one in Tests and T20 Internationals.

Only South Africa in 2012 have previously achieved the feat, according to the International Cricket Council.

India’s five-wicket victory over Australia in Mohali took them to 116 rating points, one ahead of Pakistan.

But the hosts could slip down the table if Australia — on 111 points — win the remaining two matches in the series, a warm-up for the World Cup.

If India win the series, they will head into the showpiece tournament as the world’s top-ranked ODI team.

India, who last week won their eighth Asia Cup title by handing a 10-wicket thrashing to Sri Lanka in the final, were in top form as they registered a comfortable win over Pat Cummins’s team.

Meanwhile, Indian seamer Mohammed Shami said the

team’s rotation policy is working well and will prevent players from being overloaded as they prepare for the World Cup on home soil next month.

Shami took career-best One-day International figures of 5-51 in Mohali on Friday but with India likely to pick Mohammed Siraj to partner pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and Shardul Thakur offering additional batting support, Shami knows he is not guaranteed a place in the team for every game.

“When you build a team, the coach plays an important role in rotating the players depending on the conditions, the situations or the opposition,” Shami told reporters.

“We’ve had good results in the last few series and the rotation policy is working well. I don’t think we need to take on a big load playing back-to-back games before the World Cup.

“It’s good for us because rotating pace bowlers is key in such conditions. It’s more important for bowlers, not that it’s easier for batters but still. Rotation is important before ICC tournaments. It helps players who need to get into rhythm.”

India begin their World Cup campaign on Oct 8 against Australia in Chennai.

Published in Dawn, September 24rd, 2023