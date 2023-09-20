Shaheen Shah Afridi weds Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha in Karachi

The wedding ceremony of Pakistan team pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi with Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha Afridi took place in Karachi on Tuesday night.

The couple had exchanged their wedding vows in a private nikkah ceremony earlier this year.

Skipper Babar Azam also attended the wedding function and was captured in social media videos embracing the speedster. Other notable sports personalities and athletes also attended the event.

Azam congratulated Shaheen on the occasion in a post on social media platform X.

Earlier in the day, Shaheen shared a picture of himself with the skipper, both seated, and captioned it “family”.

Shaheen and Ansha had tied the knot in a beautiful daytime nikkah in Karachi on February 3.

The reception was held for the couple at the DHA Golf and Country Club after their nikkah and attended by a lot of Shaheen’s teammates from the national cricket team.

Shaheen’s wedding is one in a long line of cricket weddings this year.

Shadab Khan had announced in January that he got married in a nikah ceremony and requested people to respect his family and wife’s privacy while sending prayers and love for all.

Before him, Shan Masood also married Nische Khan in a grand wedding ceremony in Peshawar in January. Haris Rauf got married to Muzna Masood Malik in a daytime nikah ceremony in Islamabad last December.