DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 30, 2022

Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa ties the knot in Karachi ceremony

Imran Siddique Published December 30, 2022 Updated December 30, 2022 08:03pm
<p>The nikah ceremony for Naseer Nasir, the groom of Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa, in Karachi on Friday. — Photo by author</p>

The nikah ceremony for Naseer Nasir, the groom of Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa, in Karachi on Friday. — Photo by author

Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa tied the knot with Naseer Nasir in a nikah ceremony in Karachi on Friday.

Videos of the event, doing rounds on social media, showed star-pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi standing with Shahid. The former captain’s family and close friends were also in attendance.

The e-invite for the ceremony has been circulating on social media and featured the couple in white and yellow-themed clothes.

Just 10 days back, the news of Shaheen’s wedding with Shahid’s second daughter Ansha surfaced and the details were finalised. A source close to the Afridi family had confirmed that the nikah ceremony of Shaheen and Ansha will be held in Karachi on February 3, before the next season of the Pakistan Super League starts.

The source also revealed that the rest of the events will be held sometime later.

Last year, Shahid addressed reports talking about the union between the fast bowler and his daughter, and tweeted, “Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch […] matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too.”

He ended his tweet with prayers for Shaheen “for his continued success on and off the field”.

Sports journalist Ihtisham ul Haq had also shared the news of the union “with permission from both families”. “The proposal has been accepted; it is thought that a formal engagement will be done within two years, following the completion of her education,” Haq said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Army on terrorism
Updated 30 Dec, 2022

Army on terrorism

State forces must also investigate the reported nexus of the TTP and Baloch separatists.
Digital sharks
30 Dec, 2022

Digital sharks

WITH the evolution of e-commerce in Pakistan, more and more people have started opting for digital solutions for...
The world’s displaced
30 Dec, 2022

The world’s displaced

AN end-of-year UN report has revealed a dismal picture of refugees around the world. A staggering 100m people were...
Undemocratic tendencies
Updated 29 Dec, 2022

Undemocratic tendencies

Pakistan needs extensive administrative realignment to emerge in one piece from the ongoing crisis.
Default concerns
29 Dec, 2022

Default concerns

FINANCE MINISTER Ishaq Dar has once again sought to quash speculation that Pakistan could default on its foreign ...
Senseless death
29 Dec, 2022

Senseless death

CONSIDERING the unrelenting crime wave that has engulfed Karachi, law enforcers are understandably under a lot of...